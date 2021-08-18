Universal Sets Release Date For ‘Fast And Furious 10’

Matt Grobar and Anthony D'Alessandro

Universal has set a release date of April 7, 2023 for ‘Fast And Furious 10’, Deadline can confirm.

MORE

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories