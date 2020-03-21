Universal Protocol Alliance to Listing Mega Utility Token

UPT listing will be available to all Bittrex Global customers on March 19, 2020

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / The world's largest Alliance of leading blockchain organizations, including Bittrex Global, Uphold, Cred, Blockchain at Berkeley, CertiK have listed an interoperable mega-utility token, called the Universal Protocol Token. The listing of UPT will take place on Bittrex Global, available to non-US persons Thursday, March 19 at 12pm Pacific Standard Time. Bittrex Global was chosen for the initial listing based on its lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry- leading security practices.

Created in 2018 to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology, the Universal Protocol Alliance is dedicated to delivering innovative use cases that benefit consumers, businesses and governments seeking to move digital assets seamlessly across exchanges, wallets and networks. In addition to the significant contributions each member has made to the Universal Protocol Platform, member of the alliance will integrate UPT in a variety of ways:

Uphold - Holders of UPT will receive additional cryptocurrency back with the launch of the Uphold debit card (up to an additional 1%) and will receive discounts on all trading. Founded in 2014, Uphold has over 2 million users around the world and has traded over $5.4 billion on its digital money platform and reserve ledger.

Cred - Holders of UPT will earn interest on UPT and on the Universal Dollar(UPUSD) and the Universal Euro (UPEUR). Cred merchants and city officials can settle transactions real-time with Universal Tokens. Founded by a group of former PayPal executives, Cred's leading banking platform enables customers in over 190 countries to earn interest on their assets..

Bittrex Global - Holders of UPT will receive upcoming benefits to be announced. Bittrex Global is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange for trading new and innovative blockchain tokens .

Blockchain at Berkeley - Holders of UPT and any UP Token can purchase goods, services and tickets for blockchain events at reduced prices. Blockchain at Berkeley is an academic organization at the University of California, Berkeley, that provides educational resources, consultancy, and R&D to some of the biggest blockchain projects in the world.

CertiK - Holders of UPT and any UP Token will benefit from reduced code auditing fees when payment is made with UP tokens. Certikl is a pioneer in blockchain security and auditing with over $5B in assets secured, founded by Yale Department Chair of Computer Science Zhong Shao and Columbia University Assistant Professor Ronghui Gu.

Currently, digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum exist on separate blockchain platforms and cannot interact with one another. Because they are unable to collaborate in meaningful ways without costly workarounds, this results in significant inefficiencies. The UP Platform looks to solve this issue and allow all cryptocurrencies to become accessible on a single network through the introduction of Proxy Tokens.

"I am delighted to see the Alliance tackling significant mainstream use-cases, leveraging the Ethereum Network," said Ayako Miyaguchi, Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation "The quality of the companies and the people involved in this project have significant expertise in a variety of disciplines and many industries will benefit from significantly from this work."

The Universal Protocol Alliance made headlines last month by creating a mechanism for an elected California official to purchase goods and for merchants and cities to settle transactions in the Universal Dollar in real-time. The Alliance is currently sponsoring California assembly bill AB 953, which would allow the state to accept tax payments through a stablecoin such as the Universal Dollar. This solves a significant banking issue for the state and lays the groundwork for broader statewide adoption of virtual currency.

"The early days of the internet were very similar to the world of blockchain today, with many different technology platforms fragmented and incapable of communicating with one other," said JP Thieriot, co-founder of the UP Alliance and Uphold. "We believe that the Universal Protocol Platform is a technology that has the potential to connect blockchain technologies - much like the breakthrough of the TCP and IP protocols that drove the internet towards mass adoption."

"We are thrilled to build technology that solves real problems for customers, merchants, and elected officials to help usher in the next 100 million users of blockchain," said Dan Schatt, co-founder of the Universal Protocol Alliance and Cred. "Not only does blockchain technology result in significant cost reduction for consumers and merchants, but it also enables highly productive tax collection, transparency, and predictability for city and state governments.

About the Universal Protocol Alliance

A coalition of cryptocurrency companies and blockchain pioneers, the Universal Protocol Alliance seeks to accelerate the adoption of blockchain as a mainstream financial technology by making digital assets more accessible, secure and convenient to own. The Alliance Members consist of Bittrex, Cred, Uphold, Blockchain at Berkeley, and CertiK.

Learn more at: www.universalprotocol.io

