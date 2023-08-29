Universal Music Group (AMS:UMG) Has Announced A Dividend Of €0.24

Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) will pay a dividend of €0.24 on the 27th of October. This means the annual payment is 2.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Universal Music Group was paying out 79% of earnings, but a comparatively small 56% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 60.3%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Universal Music Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was €0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.51. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

We Could See Universal Music Group's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Universal Music Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.3% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Our Thoughts On Universal Music Group's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Universal Music Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.