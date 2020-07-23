Universal In Early Discussions For Tom Cruise-Doug Liman Space Movie

Click here to read the full article.

After shocking the world with the idea of shooting a feature film in outer space, Tom Cruise may be a little closer to finding a partner who will join him and director Doug Liman on the untitled film. We have confirmed that Universal Pictures is in early talks to come on to the project that would be the first feature film to shoot in outer space.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If a deal were to close, Cruise would star with Liman directing. Universal had no comment.

More from Deadline

A lot of factors still have to be worked out which include whether it is even feasible to insure Cruise and the filmmaking team, since no film has ever been shot in outer space before.

Deadline first reported the news that Cruise had been discussing this idea with Elon Musk’s Space X as well as NASA of shooting a film in space back in May. The project became even more of a possibility when Liman came on. Story details are unknown and as of now no script has been written either but sources say that Cruise and Liman had been discussing a story idea for some time after working together on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made.

Even if a deal were to close, there is no timetable of when this film would go into production as Cruise still has to complete production on two more Mission: Impossible films. Those films’ production was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but production is about to get started once again with plans to shoot both sequels back-to-back.

Variety first had the news.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.