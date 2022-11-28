Can Universal Corporation's (NYSE:UVV) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Universal's (NYSE:UVV) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimatley dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Universal's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal is:

7.4% = US$100m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Universal's Earnings Growth And 7.4% ROE

On the face of it, Universal's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 18%. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Universal over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Universal's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for UVV? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is Universal Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 88% (implying that the company keeps only 12% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Universal's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, Universal has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Universal. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Universal and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

