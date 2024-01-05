Universal acquires South Asian music label

Universal Music Group has entered into an agreement to buy a South Asian record label catalogue, set up in Birmingham in the 1960s - "the most prominent" of its type in the UK, according to the industry giant.

Oriental Star Agencies (OSA) was established by Mohammed Ayyub in Balsall Heath in 1969 because he missed the music of Pakistan when he came to the UK.

The label has been credited with launching the careers of a number of British Asian artists and Mr Ayyub was appointed an MBE in 2014. OSA described the agreement with Universal as "turbo-charged".

Universal said the deal would include OSA's entire catalogue comprising about 18,000 songs, concert and video recordings. It is so far unclear how much the company will pay for the acquisition.

Industry expert Sunjay Kholi told BBC Asian Network the catalogue featured prominent artists including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who recorded more than 120 albums, as well as Malkit Singh, featured on the movie soundtrack to Bend it Like Beckham.

Universal described OSA as "the most prominent South Asian record label in the UK", adding that the acquisition was "another demonstration of UMG’s strategy to accelerate its growth in high potential music markets around the world".

Paying tribute to OSA's legacy, Mr Kholi, a senior account manger with YouTube, said it was a "huge" deal for both parties.

As well as unlocking global distribution, he said Universal provided access to better marketing and technology, editorial support and reach.

"In return, Universal are getting a huge deal with this," he added.

"India is the second biggest music market when it comes to streaming consumption - second only to the US."

