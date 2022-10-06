Universal Acquires Paul Greengrass Adaptation of Stephen King Book ‘Fairy Tale’

Universal has won in an auction and competitive situation the rights to a planned adaptation of Stephen King’s latest book “Fairy Tale” from director Paul Greengrass, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Greengrass last month optioned the rights to “Fairy Tale” and is both developing the feature and will also write the script, direct and produce. Greg Goodman will also produce.

“Fairy Tale” is a dark fantasy novel from the master of horror as published by Scribner in September, and it follows a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a terrifying world where good and evil are at war. The stakes could not be higher – for that world or ours – as he journeys into the mythic roots of human story telling, according to the official logline.

Greengrass last directed 2020’s “News of the World,” which was also put out by Universal and was a Western starring Tom Hanks that was nominated for four Oscars. Greengrass is also meant to direct Benedict Cumberbatch in a film called “The Hood.”

Just this year, King’s novel “Firestarter” was adapted into a feature, and some of his other shorts and novels including “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” and “Salem’s Lot.”

King is represented by Rand Holston Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. Greengrass is represented by CAA.

