Unity Care Expands its Transitional Housing Services For Youth to Monterey County Area

Unity Care Group, Inc
·2 min read
Unity Care Group, Inc
Unity Care Group, Inc

San Jose-based organization Unity Care has recently announced its expansion into Monterey County, California, in order to provide supportive housing to young adults aged 18-25

MONTEREY, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Care, a nonprofit organization that serves youth and young adults transitioning out of foster care, has established a new transitional home in Monterey county as part of the Transitional Housing Program+ (THP+). The 30 year old organization provides stable and affordable housing and supportive services to young adults aged 18-25 to help them achieve self-sufficiency.

“We are excited for the expansion of our services and to extend our reach to more youth that are in need of support,” says Sheila Mitchell, CEO of Unity Care. “Our goal is to provide the youth in the Monterey County area with the tools and resources they need in order to thrive and live a successful life.”

40% of foster youth experience homelessness within two years of leaving the system. Less than 3% of foster youth graduate from college, and a quarter of them face incarceration by 24. Unity Care is working to change this trajectory by expanding its services to other parts of California and providing more youth with supportive and safe housing.

The Monterey County program offers different housing types from single-unit homes to a host model where clients can share a home with others. The housing assistance program offers youth aged 18-24 to receive financial assistance for the first and last month’s rent, deposits, and application fees. The program offers a full-time case manager, or ‘Housing Navigator,’ who can provide services from securing an apartment, to credit checks and preparing for a job once they complete the program. The contract is through the Monterey County Department of Employment Services.

“I can’t even begin to express how thrilled we are to have Unity Care here with us”, shared Monterey County Department of Social Services, Lori Medina, at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are grateful that Unity Care was interested in coming to serve in this community where they are greatly needed.”

Unity Care, established in 1993, is a youth and family agency that offers safe and stable housing for youth and young adults aging out of the foster care system. The nationally accredited organization provides supportive services, through housing and other programs, to transitional foster-care youth aged 16-25 in El Dorado, Placer, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Nevada, and Monterey counties.

To learn more about Unity Care, please visit their website at https://www.unitycare.org/

Media Contact: Rachel Willingham
Phone: 425-270-9265
Email: rwillingham@unitycare.org


Latest Stories

  • Putin secretly living in golden palace he shares with gymnast lover

    Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.

  • Asylum seekers face hurdles, discrimination as they compete for housing in Montreal

    MONTREAL — Pedro Fonseca, a 43-year-old asylum seeker from Colombia, says if he doesn't start receiving social assistance from the Quebec government soon, he'll likely become homeless. He says he could ask family back home for a loan — but his relatives have little money. "I am trying to be optimistic, but it's very stressful," Fonseca said in Spanish during a recent interview at his home in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough. Fonseca, who crossed into Quebec from the United States in

  • Thai guard charged after video of him slapping foreigner over water bottle goes viral

    The guard has already been relieved from his duty, and is currently detained facing charges of bodily assault. Read for more details.

  • Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

    REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa

  • Mother of three found shot to death after failing to pick up children

    Illinois police are investigating the death of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, as a homicide

  • All the Creepy Items Seized From Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Family Home

    ReutersA search warrant unsealed Thursday revealed another list of creepy items cops seized when they arrested alleged Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger in December—this time from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.The warrant revealed cops seized a Glock 22 pistol and three empty magazines for the gun, as well a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, a black mask, black gloves and a black hat.Also seized from the home was a criminal psychology book, a “green leafy substance” in a contai

  • A hate crime lays bare Hawaii’s complicated race relations

    In a case that reflects Hawaii's nuanced and complicated relationship with race, two Native Hawaiian men are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for a federal hate crime in the brutal beating of a white man who tried to move into their remote, traditional fishing village. A jury convicted Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr. in November, finding that they were motivated by Christopher Kunzelman's race when they punched, kicked and used a shovel to beat him in 2014. Local lawyers believe this is the first time the U.S. has prosecuted Native Hawaiians for hate crimes.

  • In The End, Disney’s Florida Dream Succumbed To Its Democracy Problem

    It was bound to happen, sooner or later. On Monday, the Walt Disney Co.’s corporate privilege in Florida finally succumbed to its Democracy Problem. Specifically, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that stripped Disney of its highly unusual control over a special entity, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, that had the power to tax, spend, […]

  • In city built by Mennonites, growing Muslim community connects, finds support through weekly prayers

    When Fezan Hasham kneels on a prayer mat in the gym of a local seniors' centre and closes his eyes, the newcomer to Canada feels at peace. "I come here, close my eyes, and I see children playing," he recalls. "I turn around, I think my dad will be there. That's how good it feels. It feels like I'm at home exactly." It's a sentiment Hasham, who moved from Kenya two years ago, didn't imagine feeling in Steinbach, Man., a small faith-based city of 18,000 people with more than 20 churches serving th

  • Constance Marten – latest: Body found in search for aristocrat’s newborn baby

    Sussex Police confirmed the news at a press conference held on Wednesday evening

  • Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son to cover his tracks, court told

    Alex Murdaugh was "living a lie" and only he could have killed his wife and son, the jury in his murder trial has been told.

  • Movement out of India that 'disseminates hate' victimizes religious minority groups, report says

    Canada shouldn't allow a movement out of India that "disseminates hate" and victimizes religious minority groups to entrench itself in this country, according to a report released Wednesday by the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the World Sikh Organization of Canada. The report, called Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Network in Canada, documents the roots of the RSS movement in India and its extensive global reach, promoting far right views in various ways. "It's one of the most influ

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.

  • Alex Murdaugh trial prosecutor holds rifle over witness’s head to prove defence is wrong about Paul’s murder

    Dr Kenny Kinsey rubbished what he described as the ‘preposterous’ theories from the defence that Paul was shot in the head at point-blank range and that Maggie was killed by a 5”2’ shooter

  • Philippines fires airport security officers who were caught stealing from tourist

    The officials said that the incident could have dire consequences on the country’s tourism industry. Read for more details.

  • Ottawa man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion

    Ottawa police have laid 12 charges against a 35-year-old man in connection to an explosion last month that left 12 people injured. Residents in the Orleans area awoke in the early hours of Feb. 13 to what was described as a "big bang" -- an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction. Firefighters initially blamed the blast on a suspected gas leak, then backtracked on Feb. 23, saying the cause was still under investigation. Kody Troy Crosby has now been charged with four counts eac

  • Edmonton officer's duty status under review over use of force shown in online video

    An Edmonton police officer's duty status is under review following the circulation of a video of an arrest in which he appears to repeatedly punch an 18-year-old man. The province's police watchdog – the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) – is investigating the use of force during the arrest, which Edmonton Police Service said happened around midnight on Feb. 22. In the video posted to various social media sites, the 18-year-old man is seen parking his car in a spot in what appears t

  • Gun, knife, shovel and black masks seized from Bryan Kohberger home, new Idaho murders search warrants reveal

    A “note to dad from Bryan” was also among the items seized.

  • UK: Remains of baby found after missing couple arrested

    British police said they found the remains of a 2-month old baby in woodland Wednesday after officers arrested the infant’s mother and her boyfriend, who vanished after the child was born in early January. Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had crisscrossed England for weeks to avoid authorities, police said. The couple were initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and the grounds were upgraded Tuesday to suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

  • Raccoon With Jar Stuck on Head Rescued by Persistent Missouri Police Officer

    A kindly and persistent Missouri police officer rescued a raccoon with a jar stuck on its head during the “midnight shift” in Oak Grove, Missouri, recently.Footage posted by the Oak Grove Police Department shows the officer chasing the evasive critter around an empty lot before pulling the jar off its head.The police department said, “The foot chase traveled a quarter-mile in steps within 10 square feet as the culprit refused all verbal commands.”Neither the raccoon nor the officer reported any external injuries from the interaction, the police department said. Credit: Oak Grove Police via Storyful