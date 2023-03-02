Unity Care Expands its Transitional Housing Services For Youth to Monterey County Area

Unity Care Group, Inc

San Jose-based organization Unity Care has recently announced its expansion into Monterey County, California, in order to provide supportive housing to young adults aged 18-25

MONTEREY, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Care, a nonprofit organization that serves youth and young adults transitioning out of foster care, has established a new transitional home in Monterey county as part of the Transitional Housing Program+ (THP+). The 30 year old organization provides stable and affordable housing and supportive services to young adults aged 18-25 to help them achieve self-sufficiency.



“We are excited for the expansion of our services and to extend our reach to more youth that are in need of support,” says Sheila Mitchell, CEO of Unity Care. “Our goal is to provide the youth in the Monterey County area with the tools and resources they need in order to thrive and live a successful life.”

40% of foster youth experience homelessness within two years of leaving the system. Less than 3% of foster youth graduate from college, and a quarter of them face incarceration by 24. Unity Care is working to change this trajectory by expanding its services to other parts of California and providing more youth with supportive and safe housing.

The Monterey County program offers different housing types from single-unit homes to a host model where clients can share a home with others. The housing assistance program offers youth aged 18-24 to receive financial assistance for the first and last month’s rent, deposits, and application fees. The program offers a full-time case manager, or ‘Housing Navigator,’ who can provide services from securing an apartment, to credit checks and preparing for a job once they complete the program. The contract is through the Monterey County Department of Employment Services.

“I can’t even begin to express how thrilled we are to have Unity Care here with us”, shared Monterey County Department of Social Services, Lori Medina, at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are grateful that Unity Care was interested in coming to serve in this community where they are greatly needed.”

Unity Care, established in 1993, is a youth and family agency that offers safe and stable housing for youth and young adults aging out of the foster care system. The nationally accredited organization provides supportive services, through housing and other programs, to transitional foster-care youth aged 16-25 in El Dorado, Placer, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Nevada, and Monterey counties.

To learn more about Unity Care, please visit their website at https://www.unitycare.org/

Media Contact: Rachel Willingham

Phone: 425-270-9265

Email: rwillingham@unitycare.org



