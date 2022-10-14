Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $9.9 Million

·2 min read
CLINTON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $9.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $9.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share for the prior year’s third quarter. This represents a 5.1% increase in net income and a 3.3% increase in net income per diluted share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Unity reported net income of $28.5 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to $26.4 million or $2.50 per diluted share for the prior year’s period. This represents a 8.1% increase in net income and a 6.8% increase in net income per diluted share.

James A. Hughes, President and CEO, commented on the financial results: “We are extremely pleased to announce another record-breaking quarter for Unity Bancorp, where we generated $9.9 million of net income, or $0.93 per diluted share. Steady growth in our loan and deposit franchises continue to drive robust core banking earnings, resulting in an impressive 1.85% ROA and 17.39% ROE. We attribute this success to our valued customer base and our employees’ ability to deliver top-notch financial services to the communities that we serve. While the prospective macro-economic trends are deteriorating given the significant increase in interest rates, we are actively moving to a defensive position to manage our credit exposure.”

For the full version of the Company’s 2022 third quarter earnings release, including financial tables, please visit News - Unity Bank (q4ir.com).

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.3 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 18 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800- 618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project” or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company’s control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Item IA-Risk Factors” as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, results of regulatory exams, and the impact of COVID-19 on the Bank, its employees and customers, among other factors.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
George Boyan, EVP and CFO
(908) 713-4565


