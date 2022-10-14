Uniting for Global Hand Hygiene

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / This Global Handwashing Day, Kohler is celebrating the importance of handwashing and highlighting the ongoing need for universal hand hygiene. A universal solution requires universal effort. At Kohler, we are committed to contributing our safe water and sanitation expertise to partnerships and products that make a positive impact-in our own communities and around the world.

Some of the ways we are making a difference in expanding access to hand hygiene include:

Bringing Health and Hygiene to the Western Navajo Fair: On the Navajo Nation, Kohler's partnership with DigDeep makes a big difference for hand hygiene at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds.

Instilling Healthy WaSH Habits at Schools in China: In LiJiaPing Village in China, WaSH education begins early. Kohler and MyH2O partner to raise awareness and provide hygiene solutions in schools.

Creating a Chain Reaction for Hand Hygiene in Honduras: Handwashing and healthy latrines go together in Honduras, where Kohler and Water Mission's partnership helps latrine owners share hygiene access with their communities.

Handwashing and Hospitality Go Hand in Hand: Whether practicing good hospitality hygiene or combatting COVID-19, Kohler's Food and Beverage Business understands the importance of handwashing access.

Future Innovative Solution for Hand Hygiene: At Kohler, innovation never stops. We're excited for a new hand-hygiene solution coming soon from Innovation for Good®.

LavaMaeX: Partnering with LavaMaeX to scale education and programming around hygiene through mobile showering and essential care services in the United States.

​Learn more about Kohler's work to raise awareness and drive action for global hand hygiene.

Kohler Co., Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kohler Co.

Website: http://www.kohler.com/corporate/index.html

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720541/Uniting-for-Global-Hand-Hygiene



