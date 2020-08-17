UnitedMasters Strikes Deal With TikTok

TikTok — the popular short-form video app that President Trump has threatened to ban in the U.S. — has announced a new deal with independent music distributor UnitedMasters that will allow full integration between both services directly through the TikTok app. With this deal, UnitedMasters becomes the first music distribution company to be integrated into TikTok.

UnitedMasters — which distributes NLE Choppa, Lil Tecca, Tobe Nwigwe, Lil XXEL, and thousands of other artists — says it will make music from all of its artists available in TikTok’s commercial music library, “with the artist’s blessing.” TikTok will also partner with UnitedMasters in promoting key artists on the platform, according to the announcement. The deal marks yet another integration point between the music industry and TikTok, which over the past couple of years has become a major method of promoting songs and artists, with major successes coming from Lil Nas X, Ambjaay, StaySolidRocky, Powfu and Benee.

“If you are a musical artist, TikTok is the best place for your music to go viral and UnitedMasters is the best place to sustain it while retaining full ownership of your work,” says Steve Stoute, CEO and founder of UnitedMasters. “By combining the two, we create the platform for tomorrow’s stars who will be famous, fiercely independent and wealthy.”

“Creators are the beating heart of the TikTok community, often inspired by the artists who bring their music to the platform, and providing a haven for them to thrive is key to our mission,” says Kevin Mayer, CEO of TikTok. “The new partnership with United Masters makes it even easier for musicians and creators to reach new fans and earn a living doing what they love, directly from the platform.”

“TikTok artists who are creating music in their bedrooms today will be featured in the Billboard charts tomorrow,” says Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music at TikTok. “Our mission is to help those artists achieve their creative potential and success. This partnership with UnitedMasters gives us a turn-key solution to help artists who are born on TikTok to reach their fans on every music service.”

