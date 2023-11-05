UnitedHealth Group Insiders Sold US$6.6m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group

The CEO & Non-Independent Director, Andrew Witty, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$487 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$531). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 6.6% of Andrew Witty's stake.

In the last year UnitedHealth Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does UnitedHealth Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. UnitedHealth Group insiders own about US$1.6b worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded UnitedHealth Group shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for UnitedHealth Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

