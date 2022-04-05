UnitedHealth and Change agree to extend merger closing date

April 5 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc and Change Healthcare agreed to extend the closing date of their merger agreement to Dec. 31, the companies said on Tuesday, more than a month after the U.S. Justice Department sued to stop the deal.

UnitedHealth announced its $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare in January 2021.

Under the terms of extension, UnitedHealth's Optum unit will pay a $650 million fee to Change if the deal is not completed due to the court's decision, which is expected after a two-week trial scheduled to begin on Aug. 1. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)