United Way of the Mid-South Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

Board Continues Upward Trajectory of Mid-South’s Largest Public Foundation

Memphis, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Way of the Mid-South’s mission is to improve the quality of life for Mid-Southerners by mobilizing and aligning community resources to address priority issues, and a driving force behind our nearly 100 years of success is our United Way’s Board of Directors. Our Board is composed of community advocates and volunteers who believe in United Way’s work of being the leading catalyst for stimulating support and services for our community and who want to help move our most vulnerable individuals and families from poverty to prosperity.

“United Way of the Mid-South’s Board of Directors is critical to the success of our organization and fulfillment of our mission to serve our community,” said Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, M.D., President and CEO, United Way of the Mid-South. “Their support in raising funds for the Community Impact Fund and investment in our Driving The Dream initiative ensures our sustainability as we serve as advocates to help people improve their quality of life, and achieve economic advancement.”

Jean M. Morton, Senior Vice President at Truist Bank, is entering year two of a two-year term as Chair of our Board of Directors. She was preceded by Scott Fountain, Baptist Memorial Health Care executive and Chairman of the Board for the previous two years. Morton has served on United Way’s Board for nine years and in a variety of roles including as a member of the Investment Committee, Finance Committee, Strategic Task Force, and Community Impact Committee. JT Young, President and CEO, Memphis, Light, Gas & Water, is the Chair Elect.

“I am honored to continue serving United Way and the Mid-South as the Board Chair,” said Morton. “United Way’s focus on ‘moving individuals and families from where they are to where they dream to be’ is pivotal to the success of our community at large. I look forward to building upon the work we did last year to continue making a difference through United Way’s aligned grant making process for partner agencies and the Driving The Dream initiative.”

United Way is pleased to welcome eight new members to our Board of Directors: Michael Barnett, Chief Operating Officer, Jewish Community Partners; Eric Brown, Vice President & General Manager, Valero Energy Corporation; Rebecca Cullison, President, Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital; Robert C. Klesges, Ph.D., Community Volunteer, Professor, University of Virginia Medical School; Todd Lochner, General Manager, Principle Toyota in Memphis; Josh Poag, President and CEO, Poag Shopping Centers; Marsha Smith, Community Volunteer; Keith Townsend, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, International Paper.

Also serving as officers of the 2021-2022 Board are: Secretary/Counsel - Atty. Mary Ann Jackson, Shareholder, Chair of Corporate Finance and Securities Group, Baker Donelson; Treasurer and Finance Chair - Richard Wright, Partner, Memphis Office Managing Partner, EY; Community Impact Chair - Darrell Cobbins, Owner, President and CEO, Universal Commercial LLC; Human Relations Chair - Jeffery Greer, SVP, Human Resources, FedEx Freight Corporation; Investment Committee Chair - Craig L. Weiss, Principal & EVP, Carrier Leasing Tower Ventures & CEO, Central Defense Security; Labor Participation Chair - Irvin Calliste; President, Memphis AFL-CIO Labor Council; Marketing & Communications Chair - Tish Towns, CAO, Regional One Health; Public Policy Chair - Kevin Woods, VP, Memphis Market President, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee; Tocqueville Society Chair - John Pettey III, Managing Director, Investments, Raymond James.

Each of the officers and 14 other executives were re-elected to serve an additional term.

CONTACT: Chris Wyatt United Way of the Mid-South 901-433-4317 chris.wyatt@uwmidsouth.org



