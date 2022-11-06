United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.015

United U-LI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:ULICORP) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

United U-LI Corporation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, United U-LI Corporation Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 25.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0667, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.04. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.0% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

United U-LI Corporation Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that United U-LI Corporation Berhad has grown earnings per share at 9.1% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On United U-LI Corporation Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about United U-LI Corporation Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for United U-LI Corporation Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

