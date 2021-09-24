United States Wine Market Report 2021: Current Market Scenario, Opportunities, and Impact of the COVID-19

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of the United States Wine Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Assessment of the United States Wine Market 2021' highlights key dynamics of the global and India's wine sector.

The current market scenario, growing opportunity in the sector and the impact of the Covid-19 global outbreak has been studied. Key players in the market including Constellation Brands Inc, E&J Gallo, The Wine Group, Bronco Wine Company and Brown-Forman Wines have been profiled. The report contains latest views and opinions of industry leaders.

Currently, the world wine sector is faced with volatility and uncertainty due to effects of geopolitical tensions, climate change and the global outbreak of the coronavirus. In 2020, consumption of wine globally was impacted negatively due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic. While some countries were able to control the spread of the virus by late 2020, others are experiencing a more severe wave in 2021, leading to lockdowns and restrictions on international travel.

In 2020 world wine production grew by 1% year-on-year to reach 258 million hectolitres. Lesser than expected production has been witnessed in the European Union where efforts have been put to decrease the harvest volume had a noteworthy impact in Italy, France and Spain.

Consumers globally have become more health & safety conscious since the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Awareness about ingredients and source of food has grown by leaps and bounds. Brand building has always been vital and the pandemic reinforced this.

Wine brands usually have a unique story, and the ones that have invested in narrating this consistently across touchpoints, have reaped benefits over the last year. Consumers, many, with more time to spare due to the lockdown and WFH scenarios, are seeking out-growers with powerful and authentic narratives.

Story continues

In 2020, the United States (US) was the 4th largest wine producer in the world, behind Italy, France & Spain. The country produced 22.80 mhl of wine this year. The US was the largest consumer of wine globally, consuming 33 mhl of wine. The country was the 3rd largest importer of wine globally, behind the United Kingdom and Germany. The US imported 12.3 mhl of wine in 2020, as compared with 11.5 mhl of wine in 2018.

The global Covid-19 Pandemic led to lockdowns which extended in various states for almost half the year. Even though a large part of the population is vaccinated now, consumption of wine in restaurants and outdoor locations remains low. While in the beginning of 2020, retailers were faced with large unsold inventory of wine, later in the year, people hoarded wine and consequently grocery and drugstore wine prices fluctuated throughout the year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Wine Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Performance & Statistics

1.3 Covid-19 Impact

1.4 Industry Speak

2. United States Wine Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Performance & Statistics

2.3 Emerging Trends

2.4 Market Outlook

2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.5.1 Constellation Brands Inc

2.5.2 E&J Gallo

2.5.3 The Wine Group

2.5.4 Bronco Wine Company

2.5.5 Brown-Forman Wines

2.6 Industry Speak

3. List of Figures

3.1 Global Leading Wine Consuming Countries (2020, million hectoliters)

3.2 Global Leading Wine Producing Countries (2020, million hectoliters)

3.3 Global Leading Wine Exporting Countries by Volume (2020, million hectoliters)

3.4 Global Leading Wine Importing Countries by Volume (2020, million hectoliters)

3.5 Global Leading Wine Exporting Countries by Volume (2018, million hectoliters)

3.6 Global Leading Wine Importing Countries by Volume (2018, million hectoliters)

3.7 United States Number of Wineries, by State (2020, million cases)

3.8 United States Production of Wine, by State (2020, million cases)

3.9 Wine Import Value of the United States, by Country of Origin (2020, million USD)

3.10 United States Wine Consumption, by Category (2019, thousand 9-liter cases)

3.11 Wine Export Value of the United States (2009-2019, million liters)

3.12 Wine Export Value of the United States, by Country of Destination (2019, USD million

3.13 United States Top 10 States Based on Alcohol Consumption per capita from Wine (2019, in gallons of ethanol)

3.14 Wine Import Value of the United States, by Country of Origin (2018, USD thousand)

4. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdy55x

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



