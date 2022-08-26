United States Warehouse Clubs Focus News Service

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Club Focus" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Warehouse Club Focus (WCF) exclusively reports on the warehouse club industry. WCF began in 1997 and a former club buyer writes each issue.

It is published twice a month and more than 586 issues have been published. Sales at BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club were $323.4 billion in 2021, increasing 15.8%. This is the industry's highest yearly increase since 1996. WCF has become the warehouse club industry's respected voice.



The largest CPG companies read WCF. Additionally, countless suppliers, brokers and packagers read WCF. Suppliers want information that helps them sell their products to BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers.

WCF's goal is to focus on topics addressing that need. Past issues have featured: buying philosophies, packaging and category sales.

Recent and Upcoming Issues

The June 30, 2022 issue features analysis of the HBA, office, softline and alcohol categories at each club.

The July 15, 2022 issue features a review of member service and ancillary programs.

The July 29, 2022 issue features updated projections for club sales, locations and expansion.

The August 12, 2022 issue features analysis of the automotive, home good, major and sundry categories.

The August 26, 2022 issue will feature observations from club locations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Companies Mentioned

BJ's Wholesale

Costco Wholesale

PriceSmart

Sam's Club

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jphwt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



