United States vs Germany: Preview, predictions, team news

Just nine days after they played one another in the group stage, the United States and Germany will meet again the semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Group B at the 2024 Paris Olympics was decided on July 28 when the U.S. Women's National Team defeated Germany 4-1, ultimately securing their first-place finish while Germany settled for second. The lopsided score line told a larger story for the Stars and Stripes; under new manager Emma Hayes, the USWNT has enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten streak, and has only conceded two goals.

Despite Germany's disappointing performance against the United States, Horst Hrubesch's squad still advanced to the quarter-finals, where they survived a penalty shootout against Canada. Now, they must become the first team to beat Hayes' United States team if they want to keep their gold medal campaign alive.

Here's 90min's guide to the United States vs Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

What time does United States vs Germany kick off?

United States vs Germany H2H record (last five games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch United States vs Germany on TV and live stream

United States team news

After serving her one game suspension for yellow card accumulation in the group stage, Sam Coffey will return to the Stars and Stripes' starting XI. The 25-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders left in the competition, and the USWNT missed her precision against Japan.

Tierna Davidson's fitness status is still unknown heading into the semi-finals. The center-back was forced to come off the pitch against Germany, and has been dealing with a knee injury ever since. If she is still not ready to go on Tuesday, then Emily Sonnett will continue to start in her place.

United States predicted lineup vs Germany

United States predicted lineup vs Germany ( 4-3-3 ): Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnett, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Coffey; Rodman, Swanson, Smith

Germany team news

Marina Hegering and Kathrin Hendrich returned to the starting XI against Canada after minor knocks had them on the bench to conclude the group stage. The center-backs both played 120 minutes against Canada, and will have to be at their best less than three days later to keep the front three of Rodman, Smith, and Swanson off the scoresheet.

Germany predicted lineup vs United States (4-3-3): Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Brand, Minge, Nusken, Buhl; Popp, Schuller

United States vs Germany score prediction

If the USWNT plays to their potential, they will punch their ticket to the gold medal match. Not only did they best Germany (convincingly) less than two weeks ago, but they also defeated Germany four of the last five times they have played. The Stars and Stripes' backline is the best in Paris, and they should be able to lock down a German side that was held scoreless by Canada.