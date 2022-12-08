United States In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests Market Report 2022: Key Trends Shaping the Present and Future of the market Including an Aging Population and COVID-19 for the Foreseeable Future
Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 4th Edition, discusses the trends shaping the present and future of the IVD market in America, including an aging population and the lingering impact of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.
The U.S. market dominates the IVD industry AND remains the core geographical IVD market in the world.
Yet this major multi-billion-dollar IVD market is in a state of flux, trying to manage a myriad of issues, all of which collide with a huge system that costs more than any other in the world.
In addition, the report profiles the top players in the U.S. IVD market. The profiles cover notable corporate events and developments from recent years.
The report discusses the following IVD market segments in the United States:
Clinical Chemistry
Microbiology (Traditional) - Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (ID/AST)
Microbiology - Molecular- Infectious Disease
Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - Diabetes
Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - All Other
Immunoassays - Infectious Disease (non-POC)
Immunoassays - Other
Molecular - Non-infectious Disease
Hematology
Coagulation (non-POC)
Histology
Blood Testing and Typing
Others
Featured companies include:
Abbott Diagnostics
Beckman Coulter, Inc. / Danaher
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Cepheid / Danaher
Danaher Corporation
Dexcom
Exact Sciences
Hologic, Inc.
Illumina
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (QuidelOrtho)
QIAGEN N.V.
Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)
PerkinElmer
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
U.S. IVD Market
Top 12 U.S. IVD Market Participants and Rankings
U.S. IVD Market Rankings, by Estimated 2022 US Revenue - Top 12 Companies (Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD), Hologic, Illumina, Dexcom, bioMerieux, Exact Sciences, and Ortho Clinical)
Conclusions
Chapter 2: Introduction to U.S. Health Care
The United States and In Vitro Diagnostics
U.S. Patient Population
Healthcare System Utilization
Aging
Disease Prevalence and Incidence
U.S. Clinical Lab Expenditure
Preventive Health Care
Product Innovation from Value-Based Pricing
Clinical Testing Under Medicare - Reimbursement Cuts and Market-Based Pricing
Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA)
Impact of CARES Act on PAMA
Precision Medicine and NGS
Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs)
Changes Resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Impact
U.S. Healthcare Infrastructure and Testing Channels
Hospitals
Independent Labs
Physician Office Laboratories
At-Home Testing
Home Collection Trend
Retail Clinics
Conclusions
Chapter 3: U.S. IVD Market Analysis
Clinical Chemistry
Microbiology and Virology - ID/AST and Molecular
Molecular Infectious Disease
Point-of-Care Testing
Immunoassays
Non-Infectious Disease Immunoassay
Infectious Disease Immunoassay
Molecular Non-Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Histology
Hematology
Blood Testing and Typing
Total U.S. IVD Market
Chapter 4: Top Tier U.S. IVD Market Players
Abbott Diagnostics
Recent Revenue History
Core Lab
Hematology
Blood Banking
Infectious Diseases - Molecular
Diabetes
HIV Point of Care
i-STAT Business
COVID-19
Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher
Recent Revenue History
Hematology
Hematology IT
Clinical Chemistry
Immunoassays
Microbiology
Molecular Tissue Analysis
Flow Cytometry
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
COVID-19
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
Recent Revenue History
Cytology
Molecular Microbiology
Traditional Microbiology - ID/AST
Blood Culture
Hospital Acquired Infections
Blood Collection
Mass Spectrometry
Flow Cytometry
COVID-19
bioMerieux
Recent Revenue History
Traditional Microbiology
Blood Culture
Immunoassays
BIOFIRE Diagnostics Business
COVID-19
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Recent Revenue History
Blood Bank
Diabetes
Immunoassays
COVID-19
Cepheid/Danaher
Recent Revenue History
GeneXpert Xpress Line
Tuberculosis
Microbiology
POC Testing
Cancer
COVID-19
Danaher Corporation
Recent Revenue History
Dexcom
Exact Sciences
COVID-19
Hologic, Inc.
Recent Revenue History
PANTHER Molecular System
Panther Fusion
Infectious Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Infections
Cytology
COVID-19
Illumina
COVID-19
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (QuidelOrtho)
Recent Revenue History
Blood Bank
Core Lab/Immunoassays
COVID-19
QIAGEN N.V.
Recent Revenue History
Tuberculosis
Lyme Disease
Molecular Expansion
Precision Medicine/Companion Diagnostics
Molecular Microbiology
Prenatal Testing
Next Generation Sequencing
Digital PCR
Liquid Biopsy
COVID-19
Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)
Immunoassays
Rapid Immunoassays
The Solana Business
Molecular - Savanna
COVID-19
PerkinElmer
Diagnostics
Sequencing /Genomics
Liquid Biopsy
Histology
Prenatal Business
Lab Services
Mass Spectrometry
COVID-19
Roche Diagnostics
Recent Revenue History
Hematology
Immunoassays
Core Molecular
Digital PCR
Diabetes Care
cobas Liat System - POC
HPV
Blood Bank
Cancer Companion Testing
COVID-19
Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
Recent Revenue History
Core Lab
Immunoassays
Hematology
Molecular
Acute Care - POC
COVID-19
Sysmex Corporation
Recent Revenue History
Hematology
Coagulation
Urinalysis
Flow Cytometry
Precision Medicine/Companion Test Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Recent Revenue History
Immunoassays
Microbiology
Molecular Test Business
Next Generation Sequencing
qPCR
Oncology Companion Diagnostics
Mass Spectrometry
COVID-19
