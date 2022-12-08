United States In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests Market Report 2022: Key Trends Shaping the Present and Future of the market Including an Aging Population and COVID-19 for the Foreseeable Future

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 4th Edition, discusses the trends shaping the present and future of the IVD market in America, including an aging population and the lingering impact of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. market dominates the IVD industry AND remains the core geographical IVD market in the world.

Yet this major multi-billion-dollar IVD market is in a state of flux, trying to manage a myriad of issues, all of which collide with a huge system that costs more than any other in the world.

In addition, the report profiles the top players in the U.S. IVD market. The profiles cover notable corporate events and developments from recent years.

The report discusses the following IVD market segments in the United States:

  • Clinical Chemistry

  • Microbiology (Traditional) - Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (ID/AST)

  • Microbiology - Molecular- Infectious Disease

  • Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - Diabetes

  • Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - All Other

  • Immunoassays - Infectious Disease (non-POC)

  • Immunoassays - Other

  • Molecular - Non-infectious Disease

  • Hematology

  • Coagulation (non-POC)

  • Histology

  • Blood Testing and Typing

  • Others

Featured companies include:

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc. / Danaher

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

  • bioMerieux

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Cepheid / Danaher

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Dexcom

  • Exact Sciences

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Illumina

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (QuidelOrtho)

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)

  • PerkinElmer

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • U.S. IVD Market

  • Top 12 U.S. IVD Market Participants and Rankings

  • U.S. IVD Market Rankings, by Estimated 2022 US Revenue - Top 12 Companies (Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD), Hologic, Illumina, Dexcom, bioMerieux, Exact Sciences, and Ortho Clinical)

  • Conclusions

Chapter 2: Introduction to U.S. Health Care

  • The United States and In Vitro Diagnostics

  • U.S. Patient Population

  • Healthcare System Utilization

  • Aging

  • Disease Prevalence and Incidence

  • U.S. Clinical Lab Expenditure

  • Preventive Health Care

  • Product Innovation from Value-Based Pricing

  • Clinical Testing Under Medicare - Reimbursement Cuts and Market-Based Pricing

  • Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA)

  • Impact of CARES Act on PAMA

  • Precision Medicine and NGS

  • Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs)

  • Changes Resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Impact

  • U.S. Healthcare Infrastructure and Testing Channels

  • Hospitals

  • Independent Labs

  • Physician Office Laboratories

  • At-Home Testing

  • Home Collection Trend

  • Retail Clinics

  • Conclusions

Chapter 3: U.S. IVD Market Analysis

  • Clinical Chemistry

  • Microbiology and Virology - ID/AST and Molecular

  • Molecular Infectious Disease

  • Point-of-Care Testing

  • Immunoassays

  • Non-Infectious Disease Immunoassay

  • Infectious Disease Immunoassay

  • Molecular Non-Infectious Disease Diagnostics

  • Histology

  • Hematology

  • Blood Testing and Typing

  • Total U.S. IVD Market

Chapter 4: Top Tier U.S. IVD Market Players

Abbott Diagnostics

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Core Lab

  • Hematology

  • Blood Banking

  • Infectious Diseases - Molecular

  • Diabetes

  • HIV Point of Care

  • i-STAT Business

  • COVID-19

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Hematology

  • Hematology IT

  • Clinical Chemistry

  • Immunoassays

  • Microbiology

  • Molecular Tissue Analysis

  • Flow Cytometry

  • Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

  • COVID-19

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Cytology

  • Molecular Microbiology

  • Traditional Microbiology - ID/AST

  • Blood Culture

  • Hospital Acquired Infections

  • Blood Collection

  • Mass Spectrometry

  • Flow Cytometry

  • COVID-19

bioMerieux

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Traditional Microbiology

  • Blood Culture

  • Immunoassays

  • BIOFIRE Diagnostics Business

  • COVID-19

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Blood Bank

  • Diabetes

  • Immunoassays

  • COVID-19

Cepheid/Danaher

  • Recent Revenue History

  • GeneXpert Xpress Line

  • Tuberculosis

  • Microbiology

  • POC Testing

  • Cancer

  • COVID-19

Danaher Corporation

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Dexcom

  • Exact Sciences

  • COVID-19

Hologic, Inc.

  • Recent Revenue History

  • PANTHER Molecular System

  • Panther Fusion

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Sexually Transmitted Infections

  • Cytology

  • COVID-19

  • Illumina

  • COVID-19

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (QuidelOrtho)

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Blood Bank

  • Core Lab/Immunoassays

  • COVID-19

QIAGEN N.V.

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Tuberculosis

  • Lyme Disease

  • Molecular Expansion

  • Precision Medicine/Companion Diagnostics

  • Molecular Microbiology

  • Prenatal Testing

  • Next Generation Sequencing

  • Digital PCR

  • Liquid Biopsy

  • COVID-19

Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)

  • Immunoassays

  • Rapid Immunoassays

  • The Solana Business

  • Molecular - Savanna

  • COVID-19

  • PerkinElmer

  • Diagnostics

  • Sequencing /Genomics

  • Liquid Biopsy

  • Histology

  • Prenatal Business

  • Lab Services

  • Mass Spectrometry

  • COVID-19

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Hematology

  • Immunoassays

  • Core Molecular

  • Digital PCR

  • Diabetes Care

  • cobas Liat System - POC

  • HPV

  • Blood Bank

  • Cancer Companion Testing

  • COVID-19

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Core Lab

  • Immunoassays

  • Hematology

  • Molecular

  • Acute Care - POC

  • COVID-19

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Hematology

  • Coagulation

  • Urinalysis

  • Flow Cytometry

  • Precision Medicine/Companion Test Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Recent Revenue History

  • Immunoassays

  • Microbiology

  • Molecular Test Business

  • Next Generation Sequencing

  • qPCR

  • Oncology Companion Diagnostics

  • Mass Spectrometry

  • COVID-19

