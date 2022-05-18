United States Toys Market Forecast & Opportunities Report 2022-2027: Focus on Lego Group, Hasbro, Mattel, Spin Master, Funko, VTech and Tomy Company

Company Logo

United States Toys Market

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Toys Market, By Product Type (Outdoor and Sports Toys, Dolls, Vehicles Toys, Plush Toys, Action Figures, Construction Toys, Games & Puzzles), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Toys Market stood at USD22.50 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% in the forecast years to reach around USD28 billion by 2027. Improvement in expenditure capacity of consumers, high demand for toys among children, and availability of toys on online platforms are the primary factors driving the growth of the United States Toys Market in the next five years.



Market players are investing in developing interactive games and using innovative packaging techniques to lure children's attention. Development of toys differing from each other based on the age of children and mental capacity and interests is expected to bolster the sales of toys in the country. Also, the market players' adoption of attractive marketing strategies by using social media platforms and influencers to improve the brand's visibility is expected to be a significant driving factor for the United States Toys Market.



However, the rising popularity of online gaming among each age group is expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.



The United States Toys Market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, region, leading states, and company. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others. The others is further segmented into stationery stores, gift shops, and kiosks. Supermarkets/hypermarkets dominated the market in 2021 by holding a significant market share of 32.96% and are expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. Ease of shopping and lucrative discounts on the purchase of different toys attract consumers to buy toys from supermarkets/hypermarkets. Also, the presence of a large number of toys under a single roof belonging to other brands makes it easier for consumers to make the right purchasing decision.



The Lego Group, Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., Spin Master, Inc., Funko, Inc., Jakks Pacific, Inc., VTech Holdings, and Tomy Company, Ltd., U.S. TOY Co., Inc., Manhattan Group LLC, are among the leading companies in the United States Toys Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Report Scope:

In the report, the United States Toys Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United States Toys Market, By Product Type:

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Dolls

Vehicles Toys

Plush

Others (Action Figures, Construction Toys, Games & Puzzles, etc.)

United States Toys Market, By Distribution channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others (Stationary Stores, Gift Shops, Kiosks, etc.)

United States Toys Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

United States Toys Market, By Leading States:

California

Texas

New York

Illinois

Florida

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Georgia

North Carolina

