United States to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over China's human rights abuses
President Joe Biden is expected to announce that the United States will issue a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights abuses in China, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
The announcement is expected to come at some point this week.
Biden said last month, days after he met with China’s leader Xi Jinping virtually, that the . The Olympics didn’t come up in that meeting, but .
Among other things, against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. Both the Biden administration and former President Donald Trump's administration referred to the treatment of Uyghurs by China — which includes allegations of forced mass sterilization, forced labor and separating families — as “.”
There have been growing calls throughout the country and across the world to boycott the games for numerous reasons. Several activists held a demonstration at the Acropolis monument in Athens, Greece, in October during the traditional torch-lighting ceremony.
China has been in the middle of several controversies throughout the sports world in recent years, too. Former Houston Rockets general manager in 2019, which sparked a massive controversy, and once again while playing with the Boston Celtics this season.
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai went missing earlier this year, too, after she alleged that a . The International Olympic Committee has drawn harsh criticism for its handling of Shuai’s disappearance, and the .
What is a diplomatic boycott, and how would it impact athletes?
The diplomatic boycott won’t actually impact any United States athletes at the upcoming winter games in Beijing. All athletes who make the trip will still be allowed to compete normally.
Instead, Biden’s order would keep any American government officials or dignitaries from attending the Games. to the Tokyo Olympics last summer, for example. Such a delegation in Beijing will now not exist.
The United States hasn’t boycotted an . That was a full boycott, meaning the United States skipped the Olympics completely. Such a boycott is not expected this time, per the report.
The Olympics are set to start on Feb. 4.