United States Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Outlook 2022-2027: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 20.13% - Increased ICU Admission & Overcrowding Encouraging Tele-ICU Use

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.13% during 2022-2027.

Intensive care units play an essential role in the treatment of critically ill patients. It occupies about 10% of the acute care bed of inpatients, 46 million patients are admitted to the ICU each year, and the mortality rate from all causes is about 10%.

Telemedicine was introduced in the ICU to address intensivist shortages, increasing demand for critical care services, and increasing complexity in modern ICUs. Telemedicine, used and developed in various disciplines, has improved patient outcomes through advanced monitoring, clinical decision support, and improved treatment protocols to bridge the supply-demand gap.

In 2020, Teladoc Health, a key leader in virtual care, announced a $13.9 billion merger with Livongo. The company is a leader in digital chronic condition management solutions for employers and insurers. Livongo brought facilities encouraging people with chronic conditions to live healthier lives, including diabetes prevention, hypertension, weight management, diabetes, and mental health.

In 2020, Teladoc Health also acquired InTouch, the leader in delivering scalable, incorporated virtual care solutions to health systems, hospitals, and other provider units, for a cumulative $1.1 billion.

US TELE-ICU MARKET SEGMENTATION

The centralized Tele-Intensive Care Unit segment reported a significant share of around 54.18% in 2021. The segment is estimated to be higher due to the wider acceptance of this model across the US. There is a central remote physical structure where nurses, doctors, and managers are connected to one or more satellite ICUs. Centralized and collaborative Tele-ICU model. Centralized models such as the Philips e-ICU improve the decentralized temporary approach by making the care provided by the emergency physician accessible throughout the hospital system and promoting a higher level of care.

The tele-Intensive Care Unit hardware segment reported a significant share of around 70.41% in 2021. Due to the increasing ICU beds, the aging population, the number of surgical procedures, and the growing number of COVID-19 pandemics in the country have surged the demand for tele-ICUs. Thus, the demand for hardware systems in Tele-ICU is increasing.

The adult Patients segment reported a significant share of around 79.44% in 2021. The adult patient segment is the witness of high share because the CDC estimates that 6 out of 10 adults in the US currently have chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Chronic disease is one of the leading causes of death in the US, with heart disease and cancer alone accounting for about 38% of all causes of death. Thus, increasing chronic disease in the adult population has increased the share of adult ICU patients.

System Affiliated Hospitals segment reported a significant share of around 79.44% in 2021. The system Affiliated Hospital's segment is a witness of high share due to the fact that hospitals in the network work together to provide different services to a single community or multiple communities. Participating in a hospital network is primarily economical as it helps improve efficiency, eliminate service redundancy, and ensure the quality of care for all patients, whether in local communities or large cities.

THE ROLE/ CONTRIBUTION OF TELE-ICU DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has exhausted some US health care systems, emphasizing ICU bed capacity burdens, specifically in outbreak hotspots. ICU beds are necessary to treat the sickest COVID-19 patients and are always the subject of bed capacity concerns.

  • Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, intensive care unit telemedicine (Tele-ICUs) is essential to facilitate high-quality patient care, particularly in rural parts of the US.

  • In rural areas, Tele-ICU networks are often set up in a hub-and-spoke model, and central hub hospitals host many of the resources that are virtually deployed to multiple-spoke hospitals that require critical care services.

  • Due to various factors, rural Americans are at increased risk of not having access to ICU beds during high demand, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Rural Americans, on average, have more vulnerable demographics - they are older, poorer, and have more comorbidities.

  • Approximately 2,100 rural hospitals that provide rural Americans with access to community care can be challenging to provide critical care during a surge in events. Tele-ICU can be a mechanism by which local hospitals can provide critical care to local Americans.

TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENTS IN TELE-ICU

  • Technology provides an essential foundation for the success of Tele-ICU, as it enables remote clinician involvement through data access and communication tools. The most widely used Tele-ICU technology allows remote clinicians to see patient vital signs, access patient care plans, and remotely view test results and medications.

  • As ICUs are intelligent, virtual, silent, and have less visual equipment, the number of wires and cables will reduce drastically. Patient monitoring will be done using unique cameras and simple wireless biosensor systems.

  • With integrated video capabilities, remote clinicians can not only interact in real-time with patients, their families, and bedside staff but also observe the patient's physical characteristics and indoor environment. Familiar Tele-ICU service providers integrate other proprietary technologies to support collaborative care models and enable various hospital-specific process flows.

  • Leveraging video communications, predictive analytics, and data reporting, this comprehensive suite of Tele-ICU technologies gives onsite care teams access to critical care specialists and professional comparison data as needed.

LACK OF SKILLED INTENSIVISTS INCREASING DEMAND FOR TELE-ICUS

  • The shortage of critical care specialists is burdening hospitals across the country. Many small rural hospitals often struggle to hire and retain critical care centers due to a lack of coverage on holidays and weekends.

  • Emergency physicians need to be competent and a wide range of disorders common to critically ill patients, as they play a central role in coordinating patient care. These providers also require experience with the technical procedures and equipment used in the ICU.

  • According to a 2016 survey, nearly half of the 10,000 critical care specialists in the US and one-third (25% 33%) of the 500,000 essential care specialists far exceed severe burnout.

  • Tele-ICU clinical decision support tools and step-by-step staffing models help reduce this burnout by optimizing the working hours of highly skilled emergency physicians to guide and direct teams to shifts.

AN INCREASE IN ICU ADMISSION RATES & OVERCROWDING ENCOURAGE PROVIDERS TO USE TELE-ICU

  • Over 5 million patients are admitted to the US ICU annually for intensive care or invasive monitoring. Airway, respiratory or circulatory support; Stabilizing acute or life-threatening medical problems; Comprehensive management of injuries and illnesses; Maximum comfort for dying patients.

  • On March 11, 2020, WHO declared that the new coronavirus (COVID-19) would cause a pandemic. Almost all US states occupy at least 70% of hospitals and ICUs. With the current prevalence of delta and new omicrons, the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases faces hospital limitations.

  • According to the Ministry of Health, as of December 2021, 611,917 (78.7%) hospital beds and 65,226 (79.3%) ICU beds were used in the US, and Covid 19 patients had 59,579 (7.75%) hospital beds and ICU beds accounts for 13,736 (17.53%).

  • Prior to COVID-19, the rate of admission to the US ICU was 7,112. Therefore, as the pandemic continues, US admission rates to the ICU are increasing further due to new cases of COVID-19. This will increase the rate of admission to the ICU.

Key Vendors

  • Eagle Telemedicine

  • GE Healthcare

  • Hicuity Health

  • Intercept Telemed

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • SOC Telemed

  • Teladoc Health, Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Avel eCare

  • Ceiba Health

  • CLEW

  • iMDsoft

  • RemoteICU

  • Sri Laxmi Kravia Techlabs

  • VeeOne Health

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 from ICUs to Tele-ICU: Redefining Critical Care
7.2 Market Synopsis
7.2.1 Us Tele-ICU Market Scenario
7.2.2 Us Tele-ICU Market Segmentations

8 Telehealth: An Overview
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Benefits and Convenience of Telehealth Appointments
8.1.2 Us Government Regulatory Initiatives in the Field of Telehealth
8.1.3 Reimbursement Scenario in Telehealth

9 Role/ Contribution of Tele-ICUs During Covid-19 Pandemic
9.1 Overview

10 Tele-ICU Adoption in US
10.1 Background
10.1.1 Supply
10.1.2 Solution

11 Market Opportunities & Trends
11.1 Favorable Healthcare Reforms for Virtual Care & Telehealth
11.2 Technology Advances in Tele-ICU
11.3 Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations

12 Market Growth Enablers
12.1 Lack of Skilled Intensivists Increasing Demand for Tele-ICUs
12.2 Increased ICU Admission & Overcrowding Encouraging Tele-ICU Use
12.3 Growing Target Patient Pool Requiring Tele-ICU Services
12.4 Tele-ICU is Cost-Efficient

13 Market Restraints
13.1 Limitations, Complex Identity & Access Management Challenges of Tele ICUs
13.2 Data Security, Physical Security, and Privacy Risks Associated With Tele-ICUs
13.3 High Investments in Establishing Tele-ICU Infrastructure & High Annual Operating Expenditure

14 Market Landscape
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Five Forces Analysis

15 Model
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Centralized Tele-ICU
15.4 Decentralized Tele-ICU
15.5 Hybrid Tele-ICU

16 Components
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Tele-ICU Hardware
16.4 Tele-ICU Service
16.5 Tele-ICU Software

17 Patient Group
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Adult Patients
17.4 Neonatal & Pediatric Patients

18 Hospital Type
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 System Affiliated Hospitals
18.4 Independent Hospitals

19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Competition Overview
19.2 Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3ajy8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing