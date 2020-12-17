United States Surface Disinfectant Wipes Market Report 2020-2024
Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Surface Disinfectant Wipes Industry Study 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the US market for surface disinfectant wipes. The study includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).
For the purpose of this study, "wipe" is defined as a paper or nonwoven substrate that is soaked or otherwise infused with chemical additives (wet) for the purpose of disinfecting surfaces.
Excluded from the scope of this study are all other types of wipes, including other types of related cleaning and healthcare wipes.
Demand for wipes is examined by product and market in US dollars at the converters' level. Sales at the retail level are also provided.
Wipes demand is segmented into the follow markets:
Household
Healthcare
Foodservice
Others, including:
Manufacturing applications
Commercial settings, such as offices, health and fitness, supermarkets, and hospitality facilities
Institutional settings, such as military facilities, government facilities, schools, parks, libraries, museums
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Factors Impacting Demand
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virus Trends
Impact on Economy
Impact on Surface Disinfectant Wipes Demand
Demographic Trends
Sustainability
Private Label Premiumization & Diversification
Wipes Regulations
Pricing Trends
3. Consumer Insights
Retail Demand
Any Surface Cleaning Wipes Purchase in the Past 12 Months
Gender & Presence of Children
Income
Multiple Surface Cleaning Wipes Purchases in Last 12 Months
Gender & Presence of Children
Income
4. Markets
Historical Market Trends
Demand by Market
Household Surface Disinfectant Wipes
Healthcare Surface Disinfectant Wipes
Foodservice Surface Disinfectant Wipes
Other Markets
5. Competitive Analysis
Key Suppliers
Supply Chain Challenges Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Competitive Strategies
New Product Development
Low-Cost Position
Product Placement
Market Segmentation
Cooperative Agreements
6. Appendix
