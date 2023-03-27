United States Smart Home Solar and Storage Market Opportunity Report 2023: Implications of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), & Net Metering
This industry report addresses established leaders and notable new entrants who are leveraging solar and storage solutions to help consumers save money, meet rising energy demand, and even reduce their environmental impact.
Recent years have brought a series of natural disasters that impacted electrical grids and raised awareness of grid resilience as both an infrastructure issue and a very personal issue in consumers' lives as they struggled through a pandemic with power outages caused by weather or fires.
Meanwhile, new technology innovations and trends such as the push to electrify our automotive fleet will substantially increase energy demand in the near future. With climate change disasters happening today and the EV revolution coming tomorrow, there is a significant opportunity for solar and storage providers to deliver solutions to support a lower-carbon and more resilient smart home of the future.
Key Topics Covered:
Demand for Renewable Energy
Consumer Adoption and Purchase Channels
Costs Savings and Backup Power at Home
Purchase Drivers
The Players in the Home Solar Market
Leading Solar Providers
Components of a Home Solar System
Solar Panels and Solar Shingles - Key Players
Inverters and Controllers - Key Players
Batteries - Key Players
Market Drivers and Barriers
Market Drivers
Market Barriers
Policy Impact and Implications
Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL)
Net metering
Solar's Impact on Construction and the Connected Home
Solar and Home Builders
Solar as part of home energy management
Appendix
Companies Researched or Interviewed for Report
List of Figures
Citations
Attribution
Perception of Electricity Bill by Income
Consumer Perception Regarding Renewable Energy Sources
Ownership of Major Home Energy Equipment
Most Appeal Purchase Channel of Solar PV and Battery Storage
Purchase Drivers of Solar Panels
The Home Solar Ecosystem
Leading Solar Providers
Solar Providers and Operating States
Example Device Configuration
Panel and Shingle OEMs
Inverter OEMs
Battery OEMs
High Intention of Purchasing Solar Power Generator Panels
High Familiarity with Solar Panel Generators
Data Included in Creating the Forecast
Residential Solar and Storage Revenue Forecast - US
Companies Mentioned
ADT Solar
Austin Energy
CPS Energy
EnergySage
Enphase
Fortress
O3 Energy
Panasonic Energy Solutions
REC
Savant Power
Schneider Electric
Silicon Labs
