United States says it launched airstrike against Taliban in central Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - The United States carried out an airstrike against the insurgent Taliban in central Afghanistan on Sunday evening in order to defend Afghan security forces, the U.S. Forces spokesman said.

The airstrike in central Wardak province killed five Taliban fighters, Col. Sonny Leggett said in a Tweet on Monday, adding that the strike was in line with its February withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

The Taliban earlier this month accused the United States of violating the agreement - which the United States denies - when conducting airstrikes in southern Helmand province as the insurgents launched a major operation in a bid to take the provincial capital.





