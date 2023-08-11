United States rolls past Canada 23-0 at Women's Baseball World Cup

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Kelsie Whitmore and Olivia Pichardo hit home runs as the United States routed Canada 23-0 on Thursday at the Women's Baseball World Cup.

Pichardo and Ashton Lansdell each batted in four runs for the U.S. in the first day of play at the international tournament.

Whitmore and Naomi Ryan had three RBIs apiece, while Remi Schaber, Valerie Perez and Jade Gortarez had two each.

Alexandra Hugo, Anna Kimbrell and Denae Benites also drove in runs.

The game was declared complete after five innings due the tournament's "run ahead" rule.

Also Thursday, Australia beat South Korea 10-3 and Mexico downed Hong Kong 16-6.

Jillian Albayati earned the win, giving up three hits and striking out three over five innings.

Ela Day-Bedard had two hits for Canada, that for 3 1/3 innings from pitcher Marylena Florio.

Florio gave up six runs before relievers Jaida Lee and Alexane Fournier gave up seven runs each. Amy Johnson gave up three runs and Emily Baxter got two outs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press