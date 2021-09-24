United States PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Report 2020-2021

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2021 focuses on measurable ways of understanding how providers of instructional materials, tools and services fared in the tumultuous year from spring 2020 into spring 2021.

The primary determinant of the school environment that providers had to address was the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic also impacted how the companies needed to function for their individual business health.

This report examines how providers responded to the pandemic's impact on schools. And, this report looks at measures companies took to adapt their business operations to the new conditions imposed by the pandemic.

This competitive analysis examines the overall PreK-12 publisher/provider industry in terms of:

How mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the competitive landscape.

What operating performance of public providers of PreK-12 instructional materials, tools and services reveals about the health of the industry.

Individual strategic profiles of 12 leading providers of PreK-12 instructional materials, tools and services.

Brief strategic profiles are provided of leading providers of instructional materials and services aimed at underscoring steps taken in individual companies in the school market and in the companies themselves.

The 12 featured company profiles are: Cambium Learning, Cengage (National Geographic Learning), Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Kahoot!, McGraw Hill, Pearson, Renaissance, Savvas Learning, Scholastic, and Stride.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Introduction

Operating Performance in the Year of COVID- 19

What Companies Did

Summer Slide

Thinking about Fall 2020

Goodheart-Willcox

Stride

Scholastic

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Discovery Education

McGraw Hill

Cengage

AAP: Education Net Sales Down 12% in 2020

Stockwatch Reflects Difficult Year in 2020

Digital Expansion Drives 2020 M&A Activity

Literacy

Traditional Leaders Reshape Their Businesses

Technology as Acquisition Driver

M&A Pace Accelerates in H1 2021

Company Profiles

Cambium Learning

Cengage

Discovery Education

Goodheart-Willcox Company

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Kahoot!

McGraw Hill

Pearson

Renaissance

Pandemic Impact

Savvas Learning Company

Scholastic Corporation

Stride

