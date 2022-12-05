United States Pet Population and Ownership Trends Report 2022: Households Owning Pets Slipped Slightly from 54% in 2018 to 52% in 2022
Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S., 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the wake of COVID-19, pet ownership rates in the U.S. have plateaued. The percentage of U.S. households owning pets slipped slightly from 54% in 2018 to 52% in 2022, for a current total of 68 million pet-owning households.
The analysis in this report also covers demographic changes from pre-COVID 2017 to post-COVID 2022 in the key pet owner variables of gender(s) in household, generational cohort, race/ethnicity, household income, household composition by marital status and presence/absence of children, and type of residence.
There is no debate over a pandemic-fueled spike in pet care spending in recent years, and a pet adoption bump did occur in response to the sudden stay-at-home/work-from-home dynamics of this COVID-19 era. Nonetheless, as detailed in this report from the publisher, the peak years of pet population gains occurred in the middle of the past decade, rather than post-COVID in the early 2020s.
Focusing on dogs and cats, Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S. provides a comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of pet ownership rates, pet population characteristics, and pet owner demographics. This report also provides topline coverage of ownership rates for other types of pets (fish, small mammals, herptiles, and birds).
In addition to laying out key pet owner psychographics and their market implications, this report covers post-pandemic pet acquisition trends by nature of pet adoption (planned, impulse, gift), type of pet, source of pet adoption or acquisition, age of dogs or cats adopted, and size of dogs adopted.
This report includes numerous detailed tables showing historically trended household ownership rates and pet-owner demographics across several metrics:
By ownership of dogs and/or cats, dogs, cats, and dogs as well as cats
By number of dogs or cats owned
By age of dogs or cats owned
By size (in lbs.) of dogs owned
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
Two Consumer Survey Sources
Publisher Data
MRI-Simmons Data
PET OWNERSHIP OVERVIEW
Pet Population Overview
Topline Pet Ownership Rates and Customer Base
Mixed Pet Ownership Trends in Wake of COVID-19
Increase in Upper-Income, Decrease in Lower-Income Pet Owners
Key Pet Owner Psychographics
Pet Parenting and Pets as Family
Pet Parenting Day and Night
The Pet Market as Health Market
Pet Parents Hunt for Pet Health Products
Addressing Pet Stress Among Dogs and Cats
Addressing Aging, Weight Conditions of Dogs and Cats
Veterinarians' Status as Pet Care Arbiters Is Under Pressure
Pet Food as Health Care
Telemedicine and "Smart" Health Product Trends
Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
Overall Pet Acquisition Trends: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets
Pet Acquisition Sequence by Type of Pet
Industry-Wide Focus on Pet Adoption
Annual Pet Acquisition Trends
Pet Acquisition Patterns by Type
Age of Dogs Adopted
Size of Dogs/Cats Adopted
Impulse vs. Planned: Nature of Pet Acquisition
Sources of Pet Acquisition
Influencers on Pet Adoption
Overall Pet Owner Demographics
Key Demographic Variables to Pet Ownership Rates
PET POPULATION PROJECTIONS: FOCUS ON DOGS AND CATS
Dog or Cat Ownership Demographics
Topline Ownership Rates and Customer Base
Dog and Cat Ownership Demographics
Topline Ownership Rates and Population
Dog Ownership Trends
Topline Ownership Rates and Population
Trends by Number of Dogs Owned
Over Half of Dog Owners Have Senior Dogs
Trend Away From Smallest Dogs
Most Popular Breeds of Dog Owned
Overweight and Special Needs Dogs
Cat Ownership Trends
Topline Ownership Rates and Population
Cats Gain Market Representation
Trends by Number of Cats Owned
Size of Cats Owned
Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
FOCUS ON OTHER PETS
Topline Ownership Rates and Customer Base
14% of Households Own "Other Pets"
A Return to Form for Other Pets
Types of Freshwater Fish Owned
Types of Birds Owned
Types of Herptiles Owned
Types of Small Mammals Owned
CHAPTER 2: PET OWNERSHIP OVERVIEW
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
Topline Pet Ownership Rates and Customer Base
Mixed Pet Ownership Trends in Wake of COVID-19
Increase in Upper-Income, Decrease in Lower-Income Pet Owners
KEY PET OWNER PSYCHOGRAPHICS
Pet Parenting and Pets as Family
Pet Parenting Day and Night
The Pet Market as Health Market
Pet Parents Hunt for Pet Health Products
Addressing Pet Stress Among Dogs and Cats
Addressing Aging, Weight Conditions of Dogs and Cats
Veterinarians' Status as Pet Care Arbiters Is Under Pressure
Pet Food as Health Care
Telemedicine and "Smart" Health Product Trends
Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
OVERALL PET ACQUISITION TRENDS: DOGS, CATS, OTHER PETS
Pet Acquisition Sequence by Type of Pet
Industry-Wide Focus on Pet Adoption
Annual Pet Acquisition Trends
Pet Acquisition Patterns by Type
Age of Dogs Adopted
Size of Dogs/Cats Adopted
Impulse vs. Planned: Nature of Pet Acquisition
Sources of Pet Acquisition
Influencers on Pet Adoption
OVERALL PET OWNER DEMOGRAPHICS
Key Demographic Variables to Pet Ownership Rates
Key Demographic Variables and Pet Ownership Growth
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR PET OWNERSHIP OVERALL
Ownership Rates and Customer Base
PET POPULATION PROJECTIONS
CHAPTER 3: FOCUS ON DOGS AND CATS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
DOG OR CAT OWNERSHIP DEMOGRAPHICS
Topline Ownership Rates and Customer Base
Key Demographic Variables to Dog or Cat Ownership Rates
Key Demographic Variables and Dog or Cat Ownership Growth
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR OWNERSHIP OF DOGS OR CATS
Ownership Rates and Customer Base
DOG AND CAT OWNERSHIP DEMOGRAPHICS
Topline Ownership Rates and Population
Key Demographic Variables to Dog + Cat Ownership Rates
Key Demographic Variables and Dog and Cat Ownership Growth
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR OWNERSHIP OF DOGS AND CATS
Ownership Rates and Customer Base
DOG OWNERSHIP TRENDS
Topline Ownership Rates and Population
Trends by Number of Dogs Owned
Over Half of Dog Owners Have Senior Dogs
Trend Away From Smallest Dogs
Most Popular Breeds of Dog Owned
Overweight and Special Needs Dogs
DOG OWNERSHIP DEMOGRAPHICS
Key Demographic Variables to Dog Ownership Rates
Key Demographic Variables and Dog Ownership Growth
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR DOG OWNERSHIP
Ownership Rates and Customer Base
CAT OWNERSHIP TRENDS
Topline Ownership Rates and Population
Cats Gain Market Representation
Trends by Number of Cats Owned
Size of Cats Owned
Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
Overweight and Special Needs Cats
CAT OWNERSHIP DEMOGRAPHICS
Key Demographic Variables to Cat Ownership Rates
Key Demographic Variables and Cat Ownership Growtha
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR CAT OWNERSHIP
Ownership Rates and Customer Base
CHAPTER 4: FOCUS ON OTHER PETS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
TOPLINE OWNERSHIP RATES AND CUSTOMER BASE
14% of Households Own "Other Pets"
A Return to Form for Other Pets
Types of Freshwater Fish Owned
Types of Birds Owned
Types of Herptiles Owned
Types of Small Mammals Owned
