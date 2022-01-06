United States Pet Care Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Market Leaders - Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina Petcare, The J. M. Smucker Company, and Colgate-Palmolive

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Pet Care Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US pet care market by value, by type, by distribution channel, by pet ownership, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the US pet care market.

The US pet care market has increased during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The US pet care market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, increasing per capita personal income, rising pet ownership among millennial, increasing number of single-person households, increasing obesity among pets, mobile pet grooming, increasing demand for pet insurance, increasing demand for protein in pet food, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as stringent regulations associated with pet food, high cost, etc.

The facets of pet care are increasing every day. Earlier it used to include all the basic necessities but with time, pet care has also absorbed dog training, grooming, gym sessions, etc. Proper pet care is the basis of responsible pet ownership.

Pandemic wasn't that rough on the pet care industry. Panic buying and stockpiling practices during the early phase of COVID-19 have rapidly emptied shelves of pet care products, preventing a sharp drop in market revenues. However, a large number of non-essential pet care services have come to a standstill due to the domino effect of the nationwide lockdown. COVID-19 is accelerating a shift to e-commerce that was already reshaping pet care. Social distancing has generated a surge in online orders and led to growth for new models like Click & Collect and Third-Party Delivery.

Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like pet humanization, surging adoption of veterinary telehealth, escalating trend of personalization, emergence of new pet care product categories, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US pet care market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The US pet care market is fragmented. The key players of the US pet care market are Mars Inc. (Mars Petcare), Nestle (Nestle Purina Petcare), The J. M. Smucker Company, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Hill's Pet Nutrition) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Pet Care: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Pet Care

2.1.2 Types of Pet Care Services

2.1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Having a Pet

2.1.4 Strategies for Responsible Pet Care

2.2 Pet Care Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Pet Care Segmentation

2.2.2 Pet Care Segmentation by Type

2.2.3 Pet Vet Care Segmentation by Type

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Pet Care Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Pet Care Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Pet Care Market by Type (Pet Food & Treats, Vet Care & Product Sales, Supplies & OTC Medicine, Other)

3.1.3 The US Pet Care Market by Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce, Others)

3.2 The US Pet Care Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 The US Pet Food & Treats Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Pet Food & Treats Market by Product (Dry, Snacks/Treats, Wet/Canned, Nutritious, Others)

3.2.3 The US Dry Pet Food Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Snacks/Treats Pet Food Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Wet/Canned Pet Food Market by Value

3.2.6 The US Nutritious Pet Food Market by Value

3.2.7 The US Others Pet Food Market by Value

3.2.8 The US Vet Care & Product Sales Market by Value

3.2.9 The US Supplies & OTC Medicine Market by Value

3.2.10 The US Other Services Market by Value

3.3 The US Pet Care Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.1 The US Retail Pet Care Market by Value

3.3.2 The US E-Commerce Pet Care Market by Value

3.3.3 The US Others Pet Care Market by Value

3.4 The US Pet Care Market: Pet Ownership Analysis

3.4.1 The US Pet Care Market by Pet Ownership

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Pet Care Industry

4.2 Rising Pet Adoption Rate

4.3 Changing Consumer Behavior

4.3.1 Increases in Pet Spending

4.3.2 Food Choices Tilt to Premium

4.3.3 Training and Safety Products and Services

4.4 Increase Use of Telehealth

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Increasing Per Capita Personal Income

5.1.3 Rising Pet Ownership among Millennial

5.1.4 Increasing Number of Single-Person Households

5.1.5 Increasing Obesity among Pets

5.1.6 Mobile Pet Grooming

5.1.7 Increasing Demand for Pet Insurance

5.1.8 Increasing Demand for Protein in Pet Food

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Associated with Pet Food

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Pet Humanization

5.3.2 Surging Adoption of Veterinary Telehealth

5.3.3 Escalating Trend of Personalization

5.3.4 Emergence of New Pet Care Product Categories

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Pet Care Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Business Strategies

Mars Inc. (Mars Petcare)

Nestle (Nestle Purina Petcare)

The J. M. Smucker Company

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Hill's Pet Nutrition)

