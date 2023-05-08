United States Medical & Health Care Books & Serials in Print 2023: The Go-to Source for Bibliographic Information on the Thousands of Highly Specialized Health Science and Allied Health

Company Logo

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Medical & Health Care Books & Serials in Print 2023 Edition" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The go-to source for bibliographic information on the thousands of highly specialized health science and allied health titles published or distributed in the United States. This three-volume, 6,300-page edition offers users immediate access to over120,000 ISBNs comprising over 110,000 entries from over 15,000 publishers.

This new edition is a vital resource for those interested in publications in all areas of health and biomedical sciences, as well as public, academic, and community libraries.

Medical & Health Care Books & Serials in Print covers a wide range of books and serials related to the major health science disciplines, including medicine, dentistry, human health, nursing, nutrition, veterinary medicine, psychiatry, psychology, behavioral sciences, and other associated health sciences. With so many titles, publishers, wholesalers, and distributors all in one consolidated source, finding the key information patrons need has never been easier.

The 2023Medical & Health Care Books & Serials in Print is separated into three large volumes - the first for a categorization by Book Subject, the second for categorization by Book Title, Book Author, Publisher Name, and Wholesaler/Distributor Name, and the third for categorization by Serial Subject and Serial Title. All indexes are presented alphabetically, then numerically, ensuring effortless research for the user.

Volume I begins with a special "How to Use" guide, which includes enlarged sample entries for the Book and Serial Indexes. Next come lists of General Abbreviations, Country Codes, Country Sequence, Currency Codes, Language Codes, Document Suppliers, Micropublishers & Distributors, Reprint Services, Wire Services, and Abstracting & Indexing Services, making sure users can quickly and efficiently navigate this guide.

Story continues

Following these introductory materials in Volume I is the Book Subject Index. Each entry in this index is classified by subject according to the card catalog in the Library of Congress, and listed in the appropriate section or sections either by title name. Listings in the Book Subject Index include definitive bibliographic information about each book, including title, contributor, Library of Congress Control Number, edition number, publication year, number of pages, binding type, price, ISBN, publisher, distributor, and more.

The Book Title Index starts off Volume II. The Book Author Index follows, with each entry containing the title, subtitle, volume number, and publisher name, followed by a cross-reference number to the full bibliographic entry in the Book Title Index.

The Publisher Name Index comes next, with the complete bibliographic information for each company, including company name, ISBN prefix(es), business affiliation, ordering and/or editorial address(es), Standard Address Number(s), imprint(s), and contact information. Following this is the Wholesaler & Distributor Name Index, with information about each entry: company name, business affiliation, ISBN prefix(es), Standard Address Number(s), and contact information.

Volume III features the Serial Subject Index with bibliographic and buying information for selected current serials published periodically or irregularly, followed by the Serial Title Index, with information about each entry's: title, ISSN, country code, and name of issuing body, as well as cross-references to the Serial Subject Index.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. HOW TO USE MEDICAL AND HEALTH CARE BOOKS AND SERIALS IN PRINT

Book Indexes

Serial Indexes

3. KEYS TO ABBREVIATIONS

General

Country Codes

Country Sequence

Currency Codes

Language Codes

Document Suppliers

Micropublishers & Distributors

Reprint Services

Wire Services

Abstracting & Indexing Services

4. VOLUME 1

Books - Subject Index

5. VOLUME 2

Books - Title Index

Books - Author Index

Publisher Name Index

Wholesaler & Distributor Index

6. VOLUME 3

Serials - Subject Index

Serials - Title Index

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q67nwu



Source: Grey House Publishing Inc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



