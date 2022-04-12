United States Mechanical Tube & Pipe Market to Reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2029 | U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Industry Exhibiting CAGR of 5.5% During 2022-2029

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States mechanical tube & pipe market size was USD 1.95 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 2.05 billion in 2022 to USD 2.98 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to expand prominently due to increasing demand for these pipes and tubes in several industries during the forecast period.

Mechanical tube & pipes are utilized in several industries for mechanical and light gauge structural applications. These are used as supporting equipment to ensure effective functioning and operations. Mechanical tube & pipes hold corrosion resistance, durability, strength, workability, and stable mechanical properties. Increasing utilization of these pipes and tubes in the agriculture and the automotive sector is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Profiled in Market Report for U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe:

  • Nucor Corporation (U.S.)

  • Zekelman Industries (U.S.)

  • TimkenSteel (U.S.)

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (U.S.)

  • Bull Moose Tube (U.S.)

  • Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg)

  • U.S. Steel Corporation (U.S.)

  • Valmont Tubing (U.S.)

  • Atkore (U.S.)

  • Vallourec (France)

  • Webco Industries Inc (U.S.)

  • EXLTUBE (U.S.)

  • Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube (U.S.)

  • Steel Tube Inc. (U.S.)

Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-mechanical-tube-pipe-market-106579

Segments:

Seamless Steel Tubes Dominates Market Due to Increasing Demand

By type, the market is segregated into seamless steel tubes, welded steel tubes, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into the agricultural industry, automotive parts, HVAC systems, furniture, fitness, and others.

Report Coverage:

The report provides complete information regarding market growth potential and development opportunities in the coming years. Drivers and restraints affecting the market development are highlighted further in this report. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion is discussed further, along with recent industrial development. Furthermore, the report sheds light on regional analysis to elaborate on market growth and development during the forecast period. Key market players are listed along with their product launches and business development strategies.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Utilization of Tubes & Pipes in HVAC Systems to Propel Growth

The U.S. mechanical tube & pipe market growth is associated with increasing product demand in the agricultural and automotive industries. Also, these tubes and pipes are majorly used in fitness, furniture, HVAC systems, construction, and refinery & petrochemicals industry. The product holds various properties, which increases the product’s efficiency and durability. These factors are expected to drive the market during the projected period.

However, the availability of low-cost steel pipes and tubes is likely to hamper the market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-mechanical-tube-pipe-market-106579

Regional Insights:

Rising Product Demand in End-Use Industries to Fuel Market Growth

The agricultural and automotive industry in the U.S. is developing at a fast pace. The U.S. mechanical tube & pipe market share is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing product demand in the automotive and agriculture sectors. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. agriculture sector dominates the industry by contributing around 5.2% of total GDP. This factor is expected to drive the market by increasing product demand in emerging industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Development Allow Key Players to Enhance their Product Portfolio

The key market players implement innovative product designing and development strategies to launch new product range according to customer requirement. This allows the key players to adopt new technologies and develop the products accordingly. Also, creating strategic alliances and partnerships with other organizations allows companies to expand their business reach and increase their revenue generation rate.

Industry Development:

  • December 2021: Atkore Inc. acquired the assets of Four Star Industries, a manufacturer of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) conduit, primarily serving the telecommunications, utility, infrastructure, and datacom markets. The acquisition of Four Star Industries will help to expand Atkore’s product portfolio and enable it to serve growing markets such as renewable energy and broadband.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/u-s-mechanical-tube-pipe-market-106579

Table of Content

  • STUDY COVERAGE

    • Mechanical Tube & Pipe Product Introduction

    • Market by Type

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

      • Seamless Steel Tubes

      • Welded Steel Tubes

      • Others

    • Market by Application

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

      • Agricultural Industry

      • Automotive Parts

      • HVAC Systems

      • Furniture

      • Fitness

      • Others

    • United States Mechanical Tube & Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

    • Study Objectives

    • Years Considered

  • COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURER

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales by Manufacturer

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2022)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2018-2022)

      • U.S. 3 and Top 5 Companies by Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales in 2021

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Revenue by Manufacturer

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue (2018-2022)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2018-2022)

      • U.S. 3 and Top 5 Companies by Mechanical Tube & Pipe Revenue in 2021

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales Price by Manufacturer

    • Analysis of Competitive Landscape

      • Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

    • Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

  • MARKET SIZE BY TYPE

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales by Type

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Historical Sales by Type (2018-2022)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2029)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Revenue by Type

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Historical Revenue by Type (2018-2022)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2029)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Price by Type

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Price by Type (2018-2022)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2029)

  • MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales by Application

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Historical Sales by Application (2018-2022)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2029)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Revenue by Application

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Historical Revenue by Application (2018-2022)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2029)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

    • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Price by Application

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Price by Application (2018-2022)

      • U.S. Mechanical Tube & Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2029)

  • CORPORATE PROFILE

    • Nucor Corporation

    • Zekelman Industries

    • TimkenSteel

    • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

    • Bull Moose Tube

    • Tenaris S.A.

    • U.S. Steel Corporation

    • Valmont Tubing

    • Atkore

    • Vallourec

    • Webco Industries Inc

    • EXLTUBE

    • Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube

    • Steel Tube Inc.

    • T&B Tube

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-mechanical-tube-pipe-market-106579

