The United States Mattress Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of greater than 3.5% during 2023 – 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "United States Mattress Market - (2023 – 2028),” the market is expected to register a CAGR of >3.5%. One of the key trends in the market is the demand for customized mattresses. The twin-size bed is trendy among US households. The commercial segment of the market is poised to propel the demand for mattresses as hospitality sectors, such as hotels, hospitals, and luxury spas, require beds to serve customers. Futuristic innovations in mainstream sleeping solutions and technologies may further drive consumer confidence in the market.

What are the trends driving the growth of the United States Mattress Market?

The memory foam mattress will likely witness stable growth during the forecast period because of its benefits, such as proper spine alignment, pressure point relief, and resistance to dust mites and allergens. Memory foam mattresses are compatible with a wide range of adjustable beds, making them a preferred choice among consumers, a primary factor driving this segment’s growth.

According to our research experts, some of the major market trends shaping the US mattress market are:

The memory foam mattress segment is driving the mattress market in the United States.

Memory foam mattresses are witnessing the fastest sales growth due to increasing awareness about health and the correct body posture while sleeping.

These mattresses help reduce allergies and are beneficial for side sleepers.

The mattress usually conforms to the user’s body and helps in relieving body stress and muscle pain.

Increasing disposable income in the US is driving the market:

It is observed that the disposable income of the people in the United States has been increasing Y-o-Y. Due to the increasing personal disposable income, consumers tend to buy more home furnishing goods, including mattresses.



This is also likely to drive the revenue of mattress specialty stores in the market. As consumers become more aware of innovations in the market, the demand for high-end luxury mattresses may also rise.

Story continues

Online channel distributors are also taking advantage of this and coming up with ideas to make mattresses fit in a box so that they can be easily delivered to consumers.

Who are the key players in the United States Mattress Market?

The US mattress market is moderately consolidated. Some of the key brands are:



Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Casper Inc.

Saatva Inc.

Purple Innovations Inc.

Spring Air International

Sleep Number Corporation

Tuft & Needle LLC

Kingsdown Mattress

Corsicana Mattress Company

Recent developments in the United States Mattress Market:

In September 2022, Saatva introduced a dorm-friendly pillow, bedding, and mattress topper bundle. The new bundle is specially created for students. It upgrades their sleep comfort at home or off-campus.

In August 2022, Saatva, a smarter luxury sleep company, introduced the Memory Foam Hybrid, an ultra-breathable, state-of-the-art memory foam innerspring hybrid mattress. Memory Foam Hybrid is a fresh, elevated take on memory foam that provides balanced, responsive support for a more relaxed sleep.

In May 2022, Serta Simmons Bedding introduced a new design-led mattress collection with the latest Beautyrest Black launch. The new Beautyrest Black line features include trend-right design, luxury materials, premium performance, and support.

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-states-mattress-market



About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.



Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Attachment

CONTACT: Company Name: Mordor Intelligence Email: info@mordorintelligence.com Phone: +1 617-765-2493 Location: Hyderabad, Telangana Country: India



