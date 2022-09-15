United States Material handling equipment market booming demand accelerate to exponential growth will reach $ 213.35 billion by forecast 2028

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

Top Companies covered in Material Handling Equipment market are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, KUKA, Kion Group, JBT Corporation, Flexlink, Intelligrated, Dematic, Columbus McKinnon, Daifuku

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Material handling equipment market. Material handling equipment includes a variety of tools, vehicles, warehouses, equipment, and accessories involved in the transport, storage, control, calculation and counting of products at any stage of manufacture, distribution use or disposal. The main objectives of asset management are as follows: It must be able to determine the appropriate distance to be installed. Prepare for waste reduction to improve quality. Reduce the overall performance time by designing the movement of the material.

The global material handling equipment market size was valued at USD 213.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028

The retail sector has always offered massive profit opportunities, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. The convenience of online shopping has encouraged retailers to build micro-fulfillment centres that allow for quick product deliveries, and this attribute will boost the growth of material handling equipment market.

KUKA and Wiksfors Technology announce strategic collaboration-- KUKA Assembly & Test GmbH and Wiksfors Technology AB announced a strategic partnership to join forces in the modular house construction industry. Its mission is to facilitate the ‘next generation factories’ that will provide accommodations produced on a very large scale: assembled and constructed offsite. The collaboration is based on a non-exclusive cooperation between KUKA and Wiksfors, to jointly acquire and execute projects for the construction industry

The Asia Pacific region led the market and accounted for over 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. The significant adoption is attributed to the growing food retail sector in Asia Pacific that offers various opportunities to the market owing to their ability to increase the efficiency and speed of the picking and sorting processes.

China is witnessing phenomenal growth in the industry. The country is a manufacturing hub for the equipment industry. China is estimated to hold the highest market share as a result of tremendous opportunities for the handling equipment manufacturers in the automotive manufacturing sector and the establishment of numerous manufacturing clusters in the country, which is propelling the growth of the construction sector.

Industry Insights:

JBT Corporation, a global technology provider, recently announced that it is bringing a new dual-mode AGV to the market in cooperation with Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. In collaborating with Hyster-Yale on a dual-mode, double-deep pantograph reach truck, JBT once again demonstrates its automated guided vehicle prowess and its commitment to delivering automation to customers around the world. The dual-mode truck signals a direct response from JBT to trends in warehousing, where automation is increasingly needed.

FORT MILL, S.C.– Honeywell announced a new service management program for its distribution center customers that is tailored to specific, measurable goals to optimize performance and help reduce total lifecycle costs for material handling equipment and automation systems.

As a part of Material Handling Equipment market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes

 Details (Current Scenario)

Base-Year

 2020-2021

Historic Data

 2017-2021

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

By Type/function

  • Storage & Handling Equipment

  • Industrial Trucks

  • Bulk Material Handling Equipment

  • Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS)

By Application

  • Durable Manufacturing

  • Food & Beverage

  • Other

CAGR (XX%)

5.7% (Current Market Analysis)

Customization Available

 Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization)

Delivery Format

PDF, and Excel through Email

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Material Handling Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The Material Handling Equipment Market has been studied via primary and secondary research, methods. The findings were validated by speaking to industry experts. We have a data estimation model to predict the rate of growth of the market up to 2028.

Contact us -> Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


