United States Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2027: Key Trends, Forecasts and Total Shipment Amounts

Company Logo

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report forecasts to 2023 and 2027 US manufacturers' shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total shipments are segmented in nominal US dollars by major industry in terms of: transport equipment; metal and mineral products; electrical and electronic products; machinery; other durable goods, such as wood products, medical equipment and supplies, and furniture and fixtures; food and beverages; chemical and allied products; petroleum and coal products; plastic and rubber products and other nondurable goods such as pharmaceutical and related products, paper products, textile products and apparel, and tobacco.

To illustrate historical trends, total nominal and real shipments, the various segments, trade, and the broad dollar index are provided in annual series from 2012 to 2022.

This report includes both final products and interim components of those final products. Thus, total and segment values are subject to various degrees of double-counting. Re-exports of manufactured goods are excluded from demand and trade figures.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including environmental and regulatory factors in addition to an overview of global manufacturing, are covered in this report. A full outline of report items by page is available in the Table of Contents.

Key Topics Covered:

HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Trade

Global Manufacturing Outlook

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

SHIPMENTS SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Transport Equipment

Metal & Mineral Products

Electrical & Electronic Products

Machinery

Other Durable Goods

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Allied Products

Petroleum & Coal Products

Plastics & Rubber Products

Other Nondurable Goods

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Concentration Ratios for Major Industries

Firms, Establishments, & Employment

Story continues

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Scope

Sources

Industry Codes

The Methodology

Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkruzd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



