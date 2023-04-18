United States Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2027: Key Trends, Forecasts and Total Shipment Amounts
Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report forecasts to 2023 and 2027 US manufacturers' shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total shipments are segmented in nominal US dollars by major industry in terms of: transport equipment; metal and mineral products; electrical and electronic products; machinery; other durable goods, such as wood products, medical equipment and supplies, and furniture and fixtures; food and beverages; chemical and allied products; petroleum and coal products; plastic and rubber products and other nondurable goods such as pharmaceutical and related products, paper products, textile products and apparel, and tobacco.
To illustrate historical trends, total nominal and real shipments, the various segments, trade, and the broad dollar index are provided in annual series from 2012 to 2022.
This report includes both final products and interim components of those final products. Thus, total and segment values are subject to various degrees of double-counting. Re-exports of manufactured goods are excluded from demand and trade figures.
Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including environmental and regulatory factors in addition to an overview of global manufacturing, are covered in this report. A full outline of report items by page is available in the Table of Contents.
Key Topics Covered:
HIGHLIGHTS
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
Historical Trends
Key Economic Indicators
Trade
Global Manufacturing Outlook
Environmental & Regulatory Factors
SHIPMENTS SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS
Transport Equipment
Metal & Mineral Products
Electrical & Electronic Products
Machinery
Other Durable Goods
Food & Beverages
Chemical & Allied Products
Petroleum & Coal Products
Plastics & Rubber Products
Other Nondurable Goods
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
Concentration Ratios for Major Industries
Firms, Establishments, & Employment
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Scope
Sources
Industry Codes
The Methodology
Resources
