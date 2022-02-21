United States Local Automotive Advertising Outlook 2022: Changes that will Affect $9.4 Billion in Dealer Spending this Year

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Local Automotive Advertising Outlook: Dealers Gear Up For Major Change in Messaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It's been a topsy-turvy time for auto dealers. The industry just witnesses two years of records: Record lows and highs in sales, record-high growth in sticker prices, and record low days' supply of new cars on dealer lots.

How will it affect advertising expenditures in 2022?

This annual outlook chronicles the underlying changes that will affect $9.4 billion in dealer spending this year and how dealers will be forced to change their messaging.

The 30-page report contains 18 charts and graphs, plus an appendix listing 2022 ad-spending forecasts for all 210 TV Markets and another appendix detailing how dealers spent a total of $38 billion on digital marketing services in 2021.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o72g21

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



