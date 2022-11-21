United States Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: Market to Grow by Almost $500 Million by 2027

U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market

U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market
U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Liquid Biopsy Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Liquid Biopsy Market reached US$ 305.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 803.8 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 17.50% during 2021-2027

Liquid biopsy is the molecular examination of nucleic acids, subcellular structures, particularly exosomes, and, in the case of cancer, circulating tumor cells in bodily fluids. Liquid biopsy has been the subject of intense research over the last ten years to develop a less invasive and more precise individualized therapy.

Furthermore, due to its sophisticated nature, which includes a short turnaround time and feasibility and the capacity to do early cancer screening, liquid biopsies are becoming more popular in the United States.

United States Liquid Biopsy Market Size

The liquid biopsy methods are minimally invasive and cost-effective in the United States. As a result, they are a popular alternative for cancer diagnosis among Americans.

Other essential driving factors influencing the US liquid biopsy market in the projected period include an increase in patient demand for non-invasive treatment procedures and the number of cancer patients. However, the reduced sensitivity of some liquid biopsies may limit market growth in the United States throughout the foreseeable period.

How COVID-19 Affected United States Liquid Biopsy Industry

The coronavirus outbreak damaged the US biopsy diagnostics centers, hospitals, supply chains, and clinical trials. As a result, cancer diagnoses were being delayed since clinics had been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and diagnosis and screening services were growing slower. In addition, cancer patients had numerous obstacles outside of the pandemic, including increased susceptibility to severe infection and disruptions in treatment or routine medical care.

Lung Cancer Accounts for The Dominant Market Share in The Forecast Period

The liquid biopsy market in the United States is split into four categories: lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer.

Lung cancer is expected to have the largest market share during the projection period. According to the American Cancer Society, non-small-cell lung cancer, the most frequent kind of lung cancer in the United States, will be diagnosed in 235,760 persons in 2021. Lung cancer affects one in every 17 men and one in every 15 women at some point in their lives.

By Product, Assay Kits Holds the Largest Market Share

The liquid biopsy market in the United States is classified into three categories: kits and consumables, instruments, and services.

The kits and consumables are expected to have the most significant market share during the projection period. In the projection period, demand for kits and consumables will be driven by the ability to repeat sampling for liquid biopsy and their convenience and affordability.

Circulating Tumor Cells Maintains Their Dominance

The liquid biopsy market in the United States is classified into Circulating tumor cells (CTCs), Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), Extracellular vesicles (EVs), and Other biomarkers based on the circulating biomarker (cell-free DNA, etc.).

Circular tumor cells are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the predicted period. The market demand for Circulating tumor DNA is being driven by the rising frequency of cancer and the introduction of ctDNA-based liquid biopsy analysis, which can evaluate prognosis and tumor progression (ctDNA).

Key Companies Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Biocept, Inc., Biocartis, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Exact Sciences (Genomic Health), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Quest Diagnostic Inc, and Qiagen are among the important players profiled in our report. These market players in the United States contribute to market growth by diversifying their cancer diagnostics portfolios, resulting in increased demand for their biopsy test kits.

Other Segment Covered in Our Report Includes the Following

  • Based on clinical application, the market has been segmented into monitoring, prognosis, theranostics, and screening.

  • In addition, the market has been segmented into blood, urine, and others based on a sample.

  • Finally, based on application, the market has been segmented into molecular health monitoring, therapy selection for other meta cancer, and therapy selection for MBS.

  • The market has been segmented into hospitals and laboratories and government & academic research centers based on end-user.

Companies Covered

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

  • Biocept, Inc.

  • Biocartis

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.

  • Exact Sciences (Genomic Health)

  • NeoGenomics Laboratories

  • Quest Diagnostic Inc

  • Qiagen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. United States Liquid Biopsy Market

6. Market Share - United States Liquid Biopsy
6.1 By Cancer
6.2 By Product
6.3 By Circulating Biomarkers
6.4 By Clinical Application
6.6 By Application
6.7 By End User

7. Cancer - United States Liquid Biopsy Market
7.1 Lung Cancer
7.2 Breast Cancer
7.3 Colorectal Cancer
7.4 Prostate Cancer
7.6 Others

8. Product - United States Liquid Biopsy Market
8.1 Kits & Consumables
8.2 Instruments
8.3 Services

9. Circulating Biomarkers - United States Liquid Biopsy Market
9.1 Circulating tumor cell (CTCs)
9.2 Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)
9.3 Extracellular vesicles (EVs)
9.4 Other biomarkers (cell free DNA,etc)

10. Clinical Application - United States Liquid Biopsy Market
10.1 Monitoring
10.2 Prognosis
10.3 Theranostics
10.4 Screening

11. Sample - United States Liquid Biopsy Market
11.1 Blood
11.2 Urine
11.3 Others

12. Application - United States Liquid Biopsy Market
12.1 Molecular Health Monitoring
12.2 Therapy Selection for Other Meta Cancer
12.3 Therapy Selection for MBS

13. End User - United States Liquid Biopsy Market
13.1 Hospitals and Laboratories
13.2 Government & Academic Research Centers

14. Company Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3 Financial Insight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7idqe


