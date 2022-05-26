United States Life Annuity Insurance Newsletter Service 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Life Annuity Insurance Segment Report Individual Life - 3 Issues Per Annum" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Whole life is traditional life insurance designed to provide lifelong insurance protection. Whole life establishes fixed premiums at issue. The whole life business includes both the par product and the nonpar product

The Insurance Segment Report contains key issues and developments in the market including market constituents, market forces, products and product features, financial results, and future outlook for the Whole Life line of business. As with all Insurance Segment Reports the key insurers in the segment are ranked with a five-year comparison. The Segment Report provides both current and forecast market developments as well as trending information and definitions.



The Spring Edition provides a first look at the prior year of statutory data and covers important updates and trends for the line/sector since the release of the Fall Edition. It also includes a targeted analysis of a trending topic relevant to that line or segment.



The Summer Edition covers final prior-year individual company and industry results for the largest writers, including market share, premium, and underwriting performance. Additionally, the report provides performance analysis and important updates since the Spring Edition.



The Fall Edition provides current-year highlights and includes a near-term outlook for the line of segment. Additionally, the report identifies important developments in the line or segment since the Summer Edition.



Key Topics Covered:



Sample of Fall Edition Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Midyear Highlights

3. Capital Developments

4. Products

5. Distribution

6. Other Developments



Sample of Summer Edition Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Insurer Analysis

3. Performance Analysis

4. Recent Developments



Sample of Spring Edition Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Leading Insurers

3. Recent Developments

a. Mergers & Acquisitions

b. Regulatory

c. Publicly Traded Insurers

d. First Quarter Earnings Call Commentary



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxted



Source: Conning, Inc

