United States Laboratory Market Report 2021: Market was Estimated to be Worth $105.5 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2025
The "2021 United States Laboratory Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. laboratory market has over 260,000 laboratories nationwide and was estimated to be worth $105.5 billion in 2020
Laboratory revenues and volumes made a tremendous rebound from early days of the pandemic and Delta variant further increased testing demand. The 2021 Laboratory Market Report analyzes upcoming laboratory breakthroughs and trends, provides an overview of the market and discusses key areas to watch.
Key Findings
Independent laboratory revenue was up nearly 80% in 2020, primarily due to COVID-19 testing demand.
The U.S. direct-to-consumer test market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2025.
Continuous glucose monitoring is projecting to increase 38% in 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Laboratory Market Overview
Laboratory Revenues And Volumes Rebound During Pandemic
COVID-19 Delta Variant Increases Testing
25% Of Labs Perform Non-Waived Tests
Demand For COVID Testing Outpaces Laboratory Staff
Reducing Costs Is Top Priority For Hospital Lab Executives
Over Half Of Hospital Labs Outsource Lab Work
Nearly Half Of Hospital Labs Have An Outreach Program
Independent Laboratory Revenue Up Nearly 80% Due To COVID Testing Demand
COVID-19 Testing Declines But Independent Laboratory Revenues Expected To Increase In 2021
Physician Office Labs Represent The Majority Of Waived Laboratories
Medicare Lab Spending Increases Under PAMA
Genetic Testing Utilization Contributes To Increases In Total Medicare Spending Under PAMA
Top 25 Lab Tests See Reduced Or Unchanged Payment Rates
Payment Rates Reduced For 17 Of Top 25 Lab Tests
Number Of Home Health Agency Laboratories Continues To Decline
Liquid Biopsy Offers Hope For Less Invasive Early Cancer Detection
Oncology Dominates Next Generation Sequencing Market Share
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Expected To Grow After Key Recommendation
Use Of Biomarkers Increasing
Number Of FDA-Approved Companion Diagnostics Continues To Increase
More Diagnostic Testing Moves To The Home
Medicare Spending On Genetic Testing Increases $390 Million Year-Over-Year
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Adoption Expected To Increase With Elimination Of Medicare Rule
Molecular Testing Struggles To Meet Demand During Pandemic
Clarivate Lists Top Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution
