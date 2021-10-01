United States Imaging Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Imaging Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality (X-ray, Nuclear Medicine Scans, MRI Scans, CT Scans, Ultrasound), By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. imaging services market size is expected to reach USD 192.1 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of various conditions, such as cancer and cardiac disorders, is expected to drive the market. Imaging services involve different imaging modalities, such as X-ray, CT scans, nuclear medicine scans, MRI scans, and ultrasound. Each modality includes its own associated advantages of diagnosing a wide range of healthcare conditions accurately.

Adoption of imaging services in the U.S. is increasing gradually to enhance early diagnosis of the disease, which, in turn, improves its treatment options. Moreover, the growing adoption of non-invasive and cost-efficient procedures is expected to contribute to market growth. Medical imaging services consume less time in comparison to other invasive procedures and thus helps in reducing hospital stay and costs associated with it. Various technologies are being developed to enhance medical imaging devices by improving the image quality captured by them. These fine and sharp images help in diagnosing the disease at an early stage, thereby improving its treatment outcomes.



The number of outpatient settings in the U.S. is increasing rapidly and the installation of advanced imaging devices in these settings is on the rise. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2018, 20.6 per 1,000,000 inhabitants MRI units were installed in ambulatory care providers. Moreover, the growing number of CT scans in the U.S. is expected to propel the overall market growth. As per Statista, in 2017, 255.7 per 1,000 inhabitants CT scans were performed in U.S. Additionally, the low cost of the CT scans in comparison to MRI is expected to drive its adoption.



Major challenges in this market include the high cost of certain modalities, such as MRI, and side effects associated with each imaging modality. MRI scans are mainly preferred in diagnosing various conditions as they help in proper tissue differentiation. However, the average cost of the procedure in the U.S. is USD 1,430, which is high in comparison to other imaging modalities, thus hindering the overall market growth.

U.S. imaging Services Market Report Highlights

Based on modality, X-rays held the largest share in 2019 mainly due to the increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures for diagnosis at an affordable cost

Nuclear medicine scans are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as the radiation dosage used in the procedure is low, which, in turn, reduces the chance of infection

MRI scans are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as they help in better tissue differentiation in comparison to other modalities, such as CT and X-ray

By end use, hospitals held the largest share in the U.S. market owing to the growing prevalence of cardiac diseases and cancer and the installation of advanced imaging modalities in the hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centers are expected to witness the fastest growth due to the growing preference of patient pool for these centers to reduce hospital-associated cost and long wait time

The other segment, which includes outpatient settings developed by hospitals, is also expected to grow at a significant rate as these settings provide few imaging services, such as MRI and CT, at a low cost in comparison to other settings.

Companies Mentioned

Radnet, Inc.

Sonic Healthcare

Dignity Health

Novant Health

Alliance Medical

Inhealth Group

Medica Group

Global Diagnostics

Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Unilabs

Healius Limited

Simonmed Imaging

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. U.S. Imaging Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

1.1. Market Lineage Outlook

1.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

1.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

1.2. Market Dynamics

1.2.1. Market driver analysis

1.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiac disorders

1.2.1.2. Growing number of outpatient settings with imaging services

1.2.1.1. Growing awareness of medical imaging

1.2.2. Market restraint analysis

1.2.2.1. High cost of MRI services

1.2.2.2. Side effects of imaging modalities

1.3. U.S. Imaging Services Market Analysis Tools

2. Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

2.1. Definitions and Scope

2.1.1. X-rays

2.1.2. CT scans

2.1.1. Nuclear medicine scans

2.1.2. MRI scans

2.1.3. Ultrasound

2.2. Modality Market Share, 2020 & 2028

2.1. Segment Dashboard

2.2. U.S. Imaging Services Market by Modality Outlook

2.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

2.3.1. X-rays

2.3.2. CT scans

2.3.1. Nuclear medicine scans

2.3.2. MRI scans

2.3.3. Ultrasound

3. End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

3.1. Definitions and Scope

3.1.1. Hospitals

3.1.2. Diagnostic imaging centers

3.1.1. Others

3.2. End-use Market Share, 2020 & 2028

3.2.1 U.S. Imaging Services Market by End-use Outlook

3.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

3.3.1. Hospitals

3.3.2. Diagnostic imaging centers

3.3.1. Others

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2. Company/Competition Categorization

4.1. Public Companies

4.2. Private Companies

4.3. Supplier Ranking

4.4. Key companies profiled



