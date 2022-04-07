United States Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Established Players and New Entrants Such as Quantum Loophole & Yondr

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market

U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market
U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during 2022-2027

The usage of cloud computing services and applications continues to grow rapidly in the US, thereby leading to the establishment of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers. hyperscale data center operators are investing heavily across the US due to the surge in digitization initiatives, adoption of 5G, and change in consumption patterns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Western U.S. region is a mature and developed data center market in the U.S. The region offers benefits such as good connectivity and proximity to I.T. hubs, making it a good investment for data center operators. In California, digital companies, including cloud providers and other I.T. and technology firms, took up the maximum occupancy, at around 90% of the industry.

U.S. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Storage adoption in data centers will be dominated by all-flash and hybrid storage arrays. Innovative UPS battery technologies are positively impacting U.S. hyperscale data centers & services. Vendors are innovating with UPS battery technology. This includes the emergence of lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion batteries in data centers.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Two major drivers that will intensify the competition among vendors will be the drop in prices of switch ports and the disintegration of hardware and software in network infrastructure offerings.

In 2021, hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and AWS accounted for over 60% of the overall investment in the region. Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, and QTS Realty Trust, among others.

Market Growth Enablers

  • Impact Of Covid-19

  • Deployment Of 5G & Hyperscale Data Centers

  • Rising Investments in the Hyperscale Data Center Market

  • Cloud Connectivity Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

  • IOT & Big Data Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Data Direct Network

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Intel Technologies

  • Infortrend technology

  • Inspur

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • MiTAC Holdings

  • Micron technology

  • NetApp

  • Nimbus Data

  • Pivot3

  • QNAP Systems

  • Quanta Cloud Technology

  • Supermicro

  • Synology

  • Violin (Storcentric)

  • Western Digital

  • Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Asetek

  • Bloom Energy

  • Caterpillar

  • Condair Group

  • Cormant

  • Cummins

  • Cyber Power Systems

  • Data Aire

  • Eaton

  • FNT Software

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • KOHLER

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Natron Energy

  • Nlyte Software

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Rittal

  • Toshiba

  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

  • Tripp Lite

  • Vertiv Group

  • Yanmar

  • ZincFive

Prominent Construction Contractors

  • AECOM

  • Arup

  • Balfour Beatty US

  • BlueScope Construction

  • Corgan

  • Clune Construction

  • DPR Construction

  • Fortis Construction

  • Gensler

  • Gilbane Building Company

  • Fluor Corporation

  • HDR

  • Holder Construction Group

  • HITT Contracting

  • Hoffman Construction

  • Jacobs

  • JE Dunn Construction

  • Linesight

  • M+W Group

  • Morrison Hershfield

  • Mortenson

  • Rogers-O'Brien Construction

  • STO Building Group

  • Syska Hennessy Group

  • The Walsh Group

  • Turner Construction

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • Aligned Data Centers

  • Apple

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)

  • Compass Datacenters

  • CyrusOne

  • COPT Data Center Solutions

  • CoreSite

  • CloudHQ

  • Cologix

  • Cirrus Data Services

  • DataBank

  • Digital Realty

  • EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

  • Equinix

  • Facebook (META)

  • Flexential

  • Google

  • Microsoft

  • Novva

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Iron Mountain

  • QTS Realty Trust

  • Switch

  • STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

  • Quantum Loophole

  • Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Us Hyperscale Market Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers
8.2 Adoption of Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.3 Increased Adoption of Advanced It Technologies in Data Centers
8.4 Ai Boosting Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
8.5 Innovative Ups Battery Technologies
8.6 Rising Procurement of Renewable Energy

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact of Covid-19
9.2 Deployment of 5G & Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Rising Investments in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
9.4 Cloud Connectivity Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
9.5 IoT & Big Data Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
9.6 Tax Incentives & Government Initiatives

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints on Hyperscale Data Center Construction
10.2 Physical & Cybersecurity Challenges
10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.5 Increasing Water Consumption by Hyperscale Data Center Operators

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis

12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 It Infrastructure
12.3 Electrical Infrastructure
12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.5 General Construction

13 It Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure

14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Ups Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Crac & Crah Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units

17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 Fire Detection & Suppression
18.7 Dcim/Bms Solutions

19 Geography
19.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.1 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20 Western US
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
20.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

21 Southeastern US

22 Southwestern US

23 Midwestern US

24 Northeastern US

25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 It Infrastructure
25.2 Electrical Infrastructure
25.3 Mechanical Infrastructure
25.4 General Construction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xv2d9

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.