United States Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Established Players and New Entrants Such as Quantum Loophole & Yondr

The "U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during 2022-2027
The usage of cloud computing services and applications continues to grow rapidly in the US, thereby leading to the establishment of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers. hyperscale data center operators are investing heavily across the US due to the surge in digitization initiatives, adoption of 5G, and change in consumption patterns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Western U.S. region is a mature and developed data center market in the U.S. The region offers benefits such as good connectivity and proximity to I.T. hubs, making it a good investment for data center operators. In California, digital companies, including cloud providers and other I.T. and technology firms, took up the maximum occupancy, at around 90% of the industry.
U.S. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
Storage adoption in data centers will be dominated by all-flash and hybrid storage arrays. Innovative UPS battery technologies are positively impacting U.S. hyperscale data centers & services. Vendors are innovating with UPS battery technology. This includes the emergence of lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion batteries in data centers.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Two major drivers that will intensify the competition among vendors will be the drop in prices of switch ports and the disintegration of hardware and software in network infrastructure offerings.
In 2021, hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and AWS accounted for over 60% of the overall investment in the region. Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, and QTS Realty Trust, among others.
Market Growth Enablers
Impact Of Covid-19
Deployment Of 5G & Hyperscale Data Centers
Rising Investments in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
Cloud Connectivity Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
IOT & Big Data Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Data Direct Network
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Intel Technologies
Infortrend technology
Inspur
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
MiTAC Holdings
Micron technology
NetApp
Nimbus Data
Pivot3
QNAP Systems
Quanta Cloud Technology
Supermicro
Synology
Violin (Storcentric)
Western Digital
Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Asetek
Bloom Energy
Caterpillar
Condair Group
Cormant
Cummins
Cyber Power Systems
Data Aire
Eaton
FNT Software
Generac Power Systems
Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
HITEC Power Protection
KOHLER
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Natron Energy
Nlyte Software
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Rittal
Toshiba
Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Tripp Lite
Vertiv Group
Yanmar
ZincFive
Prominent Construction Contractors
AECOM
Arup
Balfour Beatty US
BlueScope Construction
Corgan
Clune Construction
DPR Construction
Fortis Construction
Gensler
Gilbane Building Company
Fluor Corporation
HDR
Holder Construction Group
HITT Contracting
Hoffman Construction
Jacobs
JE Dunn Construction
Linesight
M+W Group
Morrison Hershfield
Mortenson
Rogers-O'Brien Construction
STO Building Group
Syska Hennessy Group
The Walsh Group
Turner Construction
Prominent Data Center Investors
Aligned Data Centers
Apple
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Compass Datacenters
CyrusOne
COPT Data Center Solutions
CoreSite
CloudHQ
Cologix
Cirrus Data Services
DataBank
Digital Realty
EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
Equinix
Facebook (META)
Flexential
Microsoft
Novva
NTT Global Data Centers
Iron Mountain
QTS Realty Trust
Switch
STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
Quantum Loophole
Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Us Hyperscale Market Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers
8.2 Adoption of Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.3 Increased Adoption of Advanced It Technologies in Data Centers
8.4 Ai Boosting Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
8.5 Innovative Ups Battery Technologies
8.6 Rising Procurement of Renewable Energy
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact of Covid-19
9.2 Deployment of 5G & Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Rising Investments in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
9.4 Cloud Connectivity Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
9.5 IoT & Big Data Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
9.6 Tax Incentives & Government Initiatives
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints on Hyperscale Data Center Construction
10.2 Physical & Cybersecurity Challenges
10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.5 Increasing Water Consumption by Hyperscale Data Center Operators
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 It Infrastructure
12.3 Electrical Infrastructure
12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.5 General Construction
13 It Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Ups Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Crac & Crah Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 Fire Detection & Suppression
18.7 Dcim/Bms Solutions
19 Geography
19.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.1 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20 Western US
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
20.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
21 Southeastern US
22 Southwestern US
23 Midwestern US
24 Northeastern US
25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 It Infrastructure
25.2 Electrical Infrastructure
25.3 Mechanical Infrastructure
25.4 General Construction
