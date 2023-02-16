United States Healthcare Claims Management Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2023: Intelligent Tools to Automate Payer and Provider Functions Will Boost Efficiency and Deliver a Digital CX
The healthcare claims management market to hit $23.81 billion by 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth of 11% (2021 to 2026).
This study offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of select healthcare claims management software, services, and technology interventions for the US market. It also includes in-depth coverage of key vendors' solutions and services across payer and provider back-office operations including claims intake, preparation, pre/post-adjudication, claims adjustment, and payment.
These solutions and services cover RPA, AI, clearinghouse, payment integrity, care management, revenue cycle management, and electronic medical record/electronic health record (EMR/EHR) across the provider and payer claims' value chain.
The healthcare claims management industry is evolving. Changes include a shifting reimbursement landscape (for virtual care, urgent care, telehealth, and at-home care); a transition to new, value-based care models (e.g., population-based reimbursement and partial and full capitation payment); and disruption from big tech companies, big-box retailers, and big telecom operators entering the primary care and platform play in healthcare domains.
In addition, health consumer empowerment (self-quantified consumers), employer push for greater value in patient care, and regulatory changes are forcing health insurance companies and providers to redesign their claims processes and capabilities by integrating technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) in claims predictions, prior-authorization, pre/post-adjudication, and payment.
The main growth factors include the rising cost and complexity of claims processes, support for value-based reimbursement models, increasing fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) in the claims pre- and post-adjudication process, overwhelming administrative and operational costs, and consumer demand for a digital experience.
To keep ahead of their competitors, health insurance incumbents must have a robust process to integrate digital technologies into their core operations to become customer-centric, digitally enabled organizations fit to excel in three foundational areas of claims: customer experience, efficiency, and effectiveness.
Growth Opportunities
Payer Integration of Digital Claims Functions
Blockchain Technology for Smart Contracts
RPA for Intelligent Payer Automation
AI in Prior-Authorization (PA) Automation and Triaging
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Healthcare Claims Management Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Voices from the Industry - What Impacts Claims Management Today?
Definitions of Payer & Provider Electronic Administrative Transaction
US Healthcare Claims Management - Recent Announcements by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
Market Share by Revenue of Top US Health Insurance Companies
US Healthcare Payer Authority
Segmentation
US Healthcare Claims Management Segmentation by Technology
Growth Environment
Growth Environment for the Claims Management Market
Payer and Provider Claims Administrative Workflow
Evolving Value Propositions of Key Claims Capabilities
US Healthcare Payer Function Components
US Healthcare Payer Back-office Function Components
US Healthcare Payer Claims Processing, Key Challenges
US Healthcare Payer Top Challenges
Payers' Approach to Multi-faceted Intelligent Operations
Key Trends Driving Payers' Next-gen Claims Management Capabilities
Trend 1 - Real-time Claims Processing in Health Insurance
Trend 2 - Emerging Payment Integrity Paradigm
Trend 3 - Payer-Provider Collaboration
Trend 4 - Cognitive Digital Automation
Key Competitors in the US Healthcare Claims Management Market
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical Billing & Coding Segment
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Claims Administration & Processing Segment
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Payment Integrity Segment
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - BPA Segment
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
