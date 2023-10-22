United States Grand Prix, F1 live: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts from pole – latest updates

George Russell speaks to Prince Harry to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas - Getty Images/Chris Graythen

Leclerc will start from pole position for the 21st time

It’s going to be tight with Lando because first place doesn’t have a great amount of grip. At the same time we have always been quite strong with starts, so I’m crossing my fingers that it’s the same today and we can keep our first place after Turn 1. We had great place all weekend but. Having said that, yesterday we struggled a bit more on degradation. We think we can do some things to optimise it. It won’t be a miracle but it should go in the right direction. These small details can make a difference. So I really hope today we can see a better degradation. Also the strategy will have a big influence on today’s result. It’s quite clear what we have to do, so I’m hoping for a great result today.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. take part in the drivers' parade - Getty Images/Jim Watson

A century up for Norris and Russell

By Tom Cary

Official Formula 1 social media videos are not always the most entertaining. Rarely venturing into awkward territory, they present a sanitised vision of the paddock, with the drivers always on message and on best behaviour. Every so often, though, they throw up a little gem.

So it was in Barcelona earlier this year when, ahead of the release of EA Sports’ F1 23, they got various drivers to guess their own and each other’s driver card ratings. Whoever had the idea to pair Lando Norris with George Russell knew exactly what he or she was doing.

The two young Brits get on well, having raced each other in karting and junior categories since their early days (Russell is 25 to Norris’ 23 so they weren’t direct contemporaries but they overlapped enough to form a good relationship). But there is always a little edge between them, given they are both out to inherit Lewis Hamilton’s mantle as top Brit.

So when the final scores for F1 23 were revealed, with Norris awarded an overall rating of 89 compared to Russell’s 88 (down two from last year), the Mercedes man was less than impressed. “Hang on, what?” Russell demanded before tipping the card onto the floor in mock anger. “You’ve ruined my mood going into the weekend!” Norris, loving it, piped up: “Don’t be a sore loser, George.”

It was something and nothing. As both Brits hit the 100-race milestone in Austin this weekend, though, it seems a pertinent moment to ask: which of them is better placed to inherit Hamilton’s crown? After five seasons and 99 races in Formula One, can we say definitively that Russell or Norris is the quicker driver? That one is the more likely world champion?

Lando Norris and George Russell hit the 100-race milestone in Austin this weekend - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

New member of the Alpine pit crew

One hour to go!

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have arrived - Reuters/Kaylee Greenlee Bea

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas won't be allowed to wear a cowboy hat when the race starts - Reuters/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith (L) gets to grips with an F1 steering wheel - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

The starting grid

The Duke of Sussex is in town

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States - Getty Images/Clive Mason

Prince Harry speaks to Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff in the garage - Getty Images /Chris Graythen

Mercedes' George Russell chats with Prince Harry - Reuters/Brian Snyder

United States Grand Prix

Hello and welcome to coverage of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The drivers and constructors championships may have been wrapped up by Max Verstappen and Red Bull but for the rest of the grid there is still plenty to play for in the final five races.

And tonight presents an opportunity for the likes of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, who occupy the top three positions on the starting grid. Verstappen begins the race from sixth after his lap time was deleted for exceeding track limits.

“It wasn’t easy for everybody so I am really happy to start on pole for Sunday,” said Leclerc. “It is a surprise for us because we didn’t expect to be fighting for pole.

“Going into Turn 1 it is tricky here, but it is always better to start at the front than the back.”

Hamilton, who has only finished off the podium once in Austin, said: “I love being in the States. The circuit is incredible and is one of my favourites, right up there with Silverstone. it is a legendary layout and incredibly challenging.

“We have taken a step closer to the front which I know everyone is working so hard for. They are still a little bit ahead but we will give it another shot tomorrow. With this crowd, anything is possible.”

Verstappen, who wrapped up his third world title in Qatar a fortnight ago, is bidding to join Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel by reaching 50 victories.

Sergio Perez, second in the championship but only 30 points clear of Hamilton and five rounds remaining, will be feeling the pressure with Red Bull determined to end the year one-two in the standings.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo started his comeback from injury with 15th place on the grid for AlphaTauri, with team mate Yuki Tsunoda 11th.