United States Grand Prix 2022, F1 qualifying: live updates from Austin

united states grand prix 2022 live qualifying america austin news - GETTY IMAGES
united states grand prix 2022 live qualifying america austin news - GETTY IMAGES

11:06 PM

Q1 - Magnussen fourth fastest

Of those earlier starters, +0.328 behind Schumacher, who sets our first pace.

Verstappen heads through turn 1, receiving rousing applause from the packed crowds at COTA. A world champion in action.

11:04 PM

Q1 - here come the Red Bulls

Verstappen and Perez make their way onto the track, as Schumacher is first to set a time, 1:37.816.

Zhou is +0.071 behind, and Albon a tenth behind that.

11:03 PM

Q1 - Zhou struggled in practicing

He only did three laps in FP3, after a hydralics issue shortened his time on the track. He's raring to go, out ahead of his team-mate Bottas.

11:02 PM

Q1 - everyone favours the soft tyres

Alexander Albon is the first out, and is followed by his team-mate for the remainder of the season, Latifi.

Next out under the baking hot blue skies, Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen.

11:00 PM

Green light: Q1 begins

18 minutes for the 20 drivers to prove they're quick enough to make it to Q2: five drivers will drop out.

It's still very windy here at COTA, which could provide qualifying with an interesting wrinkle.

10:55 PM

Only a few minutes to go

... until Q1 is underway at the Circuit of the Americas. Predictions anyone? Leclerc will have to put in an enormous shift to ensure a promising start tomorrow following his 10-place penalty, but chances of anyone overturning the 2022 world champion are unlikely. Fastest after FP3, there's no stopping the flying Dutchman at the moment.

10:51 PM

A statement from Stefano Domenicali

10:49 PM

Top 10 in the driver standings, as they stand

  1. VER - 366

  2. PER - 253

  3. LEC - 252

  4. RUS - 207

  5. SAI - 202

  6. HAM - 180

  7. NOR - 101

  8. OCO - 78

  9. ALO - 65

  10. BOT - 46

1-2 at the top for the Red Bull drivers - Mark Thompson/Getty Images
1-2 at the top for the Red Bull drivers - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

10:45 PM

Christian Horner shares a few words on Dietrich Mateschitz

It's very, very sad. What a great man. He's few of a kind, what he achieved and what he's done for so many people around the world, across different sports, is second to none. So many of us have to be so grateful for him, for the opportunities he's provided, the vision he had.

We're just incredibly grateful for him, everything he's done, everything he's supported us with over the years.

As he would have wanted, we know heading into this qualifying how he would have wanted it to be. He was passionate about Formula 1, passionate about the team.

Thankfully he got to see [Verstappen's world championship win in Suzuka]. He was incredibly proud of the team, everything we have done and been achieving

He was the backbone of everything we do.

[He was] an inspirational individual, and one that we owe a huge amount to.

10:39 PM

'Our kids are being bullied in the playground'

Christian Horner gave an explosive press conference today in response to the leaked letter that McLaren Team Principal Zak Brown sent to the FIA accusing Red Bull of “cheating” in their breach of the 2021 spending cap.

Tom Cary gives the full report from Austin here.

christian horner - Jim Watson/AFP
christian horner - Jim Watson/AFP

10:34 PM

An unhappy return for Giovinazzi

Yesterday's FP1 featured five debutantes this season, in keeping with 2022's rules around encouraging up and coming talents: at some point during the season, both drivers in all teams must give up a free practice session to drivers that have made two or fewer F1 race starts.

In Austin, it was the turn of Robert Schwartzman coming in for Leclerc, Alex Palou for Ricciardo, Theo Pourchaire for Valtteri Bottas, Sargeant for Nicholas Latifi, and familiar face Antonio Giovinazzi getting behind the wheel of Kevin Magnussen's Haas.

Schwartzman fared best, setting the 16th-fastest time, but for Giovinazzi, it was an opportunity to forget...

10:26 PM

Constructor standings

Red Bull look unreachable in first, and will be cruising towards their first constructor title since 2013.

10:22 PM

An update from the Red Bull camp

Sky Sports have confirmed that the reason for disquiet amongst the team, and their private meeting is that the owner of Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has just died. Reports began circulating a few weeks ago that Mateschitz had been seriously unwell for some time.

This sad news will have a big impact on the team and their drivers.

Martin Brundle shares a few words on Mateschitz:

He was a very lovely man. a very private man.

He never wanted to be in the spotlight, he always wanted to be behind the scenes, but wow, did he achieve a lot in his life.

10:18 PM

Earlier, Verstappen spoke to Sky Sports

On winning the world championship in Japan:

It's been completely different circumstances [to last year]. It already starts with the cars being completely different

The car is even more competitive than last year

We were just unlucky with the weather [in Japan] to be honest, and not knowing what the rule was, because the rule book is [...] big

It never really felt weird, just because I knew that when i crossed the line I didn't know that I was champion, I just thought it was a great race.

Everything was just a bit messy and confusing, but at the end when I look back at it it's quite funny.

10:16 PM

Pieces beginning to fall into place

Earlier today, Williams Team Principal Jost Capito announced that their vacant driver seat next year will be filled by Formula 2 driver and Williams Driver Academy member Logan Sargeant, dependent on him gaining the requisite super license points.

That means that, short of Sargeant failing to gain enough points, we have only one open seat for 2023 left, at Haas.

logan sargeant - Stringer/Getty Images
logan sargeant - Stringer/Getty Images

10:09 PM

Final times after FP3

  1. VER 1:35.825

  2. LEC +0.320

  3. SAI +0.446

  4. PER +0.572

  5. HAM +0.576

  6. ALO +1.103

  7. RUS +1.239

  8. VET +1.326

  9. STR +1.390

  10. GAS +1.465

  11. BOT +1.485

  12. NOR +1.624

  13. OCO +1.643

  14. MAG +1.694

  15. RIC +1.797

  16. TSU +2.063

  17. ALB +2.079

  18. LAT +2.203

  19. MSC +2.307

  20. ZHO +3.910

10:05 PM

Faces like thunder

... as Christian Horner leads Verstappen and the rest of the Red Bull team into the hospitality area. No one speaks to Sky Sports, as they might usually.

Something serious could be unfolding. Martin Brundle shares that the news is apparently not related to news about Red Bull's spending cap breach last season.

We'll keep you up-to-date as we have more news.

09:42 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to tonight’s coverage of qualifying ahead of tomorrow’s United States Grand Prix. It’ll be green lights on at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, at 11pm BST – that’s 5pm local time.

Austin has the feeling of a little bit of a damp squib – Daniel Ricciardo arriving to the COTA pitlane on a horse on Thursday notwithstanding – after the chaos that the Japanese Grand Prix served up. Amidst controversy over Red Bull’s 2021 spending cap breach and safety concerns over the recovery vehicles on the track during the heavy rain which truncated the race at Suzuka, Max Verstappen received a muddled coronation as world champion.

His early win, with four races left, makes him one of the quickest drivers to claim the championship, but by no means sews up the remainder of the season. Focus may switch to the constructor’s championships, where Mercedes are mounting a late-season rush on the embattled Ferrari.

Ferrari had another horror race in Japan, after Carlos Sainz crashed out in lap 1, and are now only 67 points ahead of Mercedes, with both teams gunning for second place. Both Sainz and team-mate Charles Leclerc looked pacey in the final practice earlier today – they were third and second fastest respectively – but may have to navigate penalties already incurred ahead of qualifying.

In fact, we have an increasingly common litany of grid penalties already handed out: Zhou Guanyu will take a five-place penalty for fitting a new internal combustion engine, as will Sergio Perez for similar tinkering with his RB18. Leclerc will drop 10 places for his new internal combustion engine and turbocharger. Fernando Alonso, too, will be penalised to the tune of five places.

This weekend, the FIA have implemented clearer rules on engine penalties, after mass confusion following the Italian Grand Prix, which should mean we have a simplified process for understanding how the drivers will line up tomorrow: as per the FIA, penalised drivers who have received 15 or less cumulative grid penalities will be allocated a 'temporary' grid position, which will mean that once the unpenalised drivers have been allocated their grid positions, those drivers will be shuffled up to close the grid.

Simple? Let's see. It's a wild and windy day in Texas, and we've got an hour to go until qualifying. Stick around for all the latest build-up and news before things get underway at 11pm BST.

Everything's bigger in Texas – including the entrances - Shawn Thew/Shutterstock
Everything's bigger in Texas – including the entrances - Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

