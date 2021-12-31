United States Gluten Free Food Market Report 2021, Featuring Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Kellogg's Company and The Kraft Heinz Company
The United States Gluten Free Food Market is forecast to reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, it is expected that the United States Gluten Free Industry will grow with a CAGR of 10.10% during 2020-2026.
In the United States, factors like the increased number of celiac disease and the high incidence of autoimmune disorders fuel the gluten-free goods market expansion. Government attempts to promote the consumption of healthy foods and increased marketing activity expected to propel the industry forward, together with increasing spending on research and development to extend the shelf life of gluten-free probiotics are fueling market growth.
However, the high price and difficulty to adapt gluten-free products because of the difference in their texture, flavour, taste, and many other reasons restrict the US gluten-free food market.
This report provides a complete analysis of US Gluten-Free Food Products Market.
Segments: Market Breakup from 8 viewpoints
Bakery products
Dairy/ Dairy alternatives
Meats/ Meats alternatives
Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads
Desserts & Ice-Creams
Prepared foods
Pasta and Rice
Others
Distribution Channels: Market Breakup from 6 viewpoints
Grocery stores
Mass Merchandiser
Independent Natural or Health Food Store
Club Stores
Drug Stores
Others
Companies Analysis
Hain Celestial Group
General Mills
Kellogg's Company
The Kraft Heinz Company
All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints
Overview
Recent Developments
Revenues
