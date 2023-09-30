United States fight back but Europe still favourites to regain the Ryder Cup

Europe need just four points from the final day’s 12 singles matches to complete their revenge mission in Rome and regain the Ryder Cup.

Two years after suffering a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits, Luke Donald’s side made history for the right reasons as Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg thrashed Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9&7, the largest margin in any 18-hole match in the event’s history.

That sparked a 3-1 win in the morning foursomes and although the United States took the fourballs by the same scoreline thanks to some late heroics from Patrick Cantlay, Europe ended the day leading by 10.5 points to 5.5.

The United States has never trailed entering the singles on European soil and come back to win. The largest comeback of four points was achieved by the US at Brookline in 1999 and Europe at Medinah in 2012.

Cantlay was taunted by European fans all afternoon after it was reported that he was refusing to wear a team-branded baseball cap in protest at players not being paid to compete in the Ryder Cup.

But he and his team-mates had the last laugh, waving their caps above their heads after Cantlay birdied the 16th, 17th and 18th to beat Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick and ruin McIlroy’s perfect record.

“It just doesn’t fit,” Cantlay told NBC regarding his hat. ” It is as simple as that. I didn’t wear it in Whistling Straits. That is all it is.”