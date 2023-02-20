United States Environmental Law Reporter Service: The Latest Court Cases, Federal and State Agency Developments, Congress, and International News

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Law Reporter Update" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ELR Update provides expert summaries delivered to your inbox three times a month on the latest court cases, federal and state agency developments, Congress, and international news.

The publisher makes law work for people, places, and the planet. Driven by its mission to advance environmental protection by improving environmental law, policy, and management, the publisher has played a pivotal role in shaping the fields of environmental law, policy, and management, domestically and abroad, since its founding in 1969. ELR - The Environmental Law Reporter, provides cutting-edge thinking and research and offers a variety of subscription options.

Who Should Buy this Subscription:

President

CEO

Executive Director

Vice President

Senior Attorney

Of Counsel

General Counsel

Legal Assistant

Legal Secretary

Research Librarian

Law Librarian

Reference Librarian

Collections Services

Director of Government Relations

Government Relations Associate

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acf8bi-law?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



