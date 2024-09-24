The United States won the 2024 Junior Presidents Cup. (Photo: AJGA)

Heading into Tuesday's singles matches, the United States led by one point. By the end of the day, it was a dominating victory.

The Americans won the 2024 Junior Presidents Cup at Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac in Canada with a dominant showing in singles. Of the 12 matches, the Americans lost only one of them. The Charley Hoffman-led team won six singles matches, halved five and held on to win its fourth straight Junior Presidents Cup.

Mimicking the Presidents Cup, the Junior Presidents Cup features two teams made up of the top 12 male junior golfers (12-18) representing the United States and another International team representing countries around the world excluding Europe. Junior players must be at least 12 years old and no older than 18 at the start of the event. These amateur players are chosen to be on the United States team based on the Rolex AJGA Rankings and the International team based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

It's a two-day event, with a foursomes and four-ball session on Monday before all 12 players face off in singles Tuesday.

The United States led 6½-5½ after Monday, and Tuesday was a dominant showing in singles. Michael Riebe, Jackson Byrd, Will Hartman, Logan Reilly, Asher Vargas and Blades Brown each won their matches to retain the trophy.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: United States dominates singles to claim 2024 Junior Presidents Cup title