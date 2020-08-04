United States Diabetes Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025
This report provides a complete analysis of the U.S. Insulin Delivery Devices Market.
Diabetes is rising at an alarming rate in the United States
Between the year 2000 and 2019, the number of people living with diabetes tripled and the number of new cases annually (incidence) doubled in the United States. The United States represents the third-largest diabetes patient pool owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising obesity levels in 2018.
The United States Diabetes Market is expected to reach US$ 26.28 billion by the year 2025
The use of continuous glucose monitoring systems and continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion has gained full acceptance in diabetes care. These devices have demonstrated to be clinically valuable, reducing risks of hypoglycemia and improving glycemic control in ambulatory patients with type 1 diabetes & type 2 diabetes.
Because of this tremendous improvement in the number of patients, especially that requiring insulin therapy, the cost of healthcare-related to diabetes and its complications is ever increasing. The market of Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device and Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device are growing due to the rise in numbers of diabetic patients in the United States.
The increasing diabetes prevalence has led the U.S. Government to launch diabetes to raise awareness and prevention programs about its symptoms and encourage healthier lifestyle behaviour amongst the citizens. In 2019, Abbott Laboratories planned to ramp up manufacturing capacity for its lower-cost continuous glucose monitor (CGM) device in the next few years, targeting to reach millions of more patients worldwide, According to Reuters. In March 2018, Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Toujeo Max SoloStar.
Company Analysis
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Eli Lilly and Company
Artsana S.p.A.
BD
Novo Nordisk A/S
Owen Mumford Ltd.
Ypsomed AG
Medtronic
Insulet Corporation
LifeScan Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in An Aging Population
4.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes in Various Age Groups
4.1.3 Rising Government Funding for Diabetes Management
4.1.4 Benefits of Insulin Pump Over Multiple Daily Injection
4.1.5 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices
4.2 Challenges
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Insulin Infusion Devices
4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem
4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies
4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices
4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump
4.2.6 Adherence
5. United States Diabetes Market
6. United States Diabetes Population & Forecast
6.1 Type 1 Diabetes
6.2 Type 2 Diabetes
6.3 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
7. Market Share Analysis - United States Diabetic
7.1 By Types
8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Market & Users
8.1 CGM Market by Components
8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
8.2 CGM User
8.3 Reimbursement Policies of CGM Devices in United States
9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - United States Market & Users
9.1 Market
9.2 Test Strips Market
9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast
9.4 Meter Market and Forecast
9.5 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users
9.6 Reimbursement Policies of Blood Glucose Devices in United States
10. Insulin Pen - United States Market & User
10.1 Insulin Pen User
10.2 Insulin Pen Market
10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market
10.4 Reimbursement Policies of Insulin Pen in United States
11. Insulin Pump - United States Market & Users
11.1 Insulin Pump Market for Type 1 Diabetes
11.2 Insulin Pump Market for Type 2 Diabetes
11.3 Insulin Pump User
11.3.1 Insulin Pump User & Forecast
11.3.2 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)
11.4 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in United States
11.4.1 Animas Vibe
11.4.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite
11.4.3 Insulet OmniPod
11.4.4 Tandem t: slim
11.4.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo
11.5 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care
11.5.1 Medtronic
11.6 Insulet Corporation
11.6.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation
11.7 Animas Corporation
11.7.1 Training Modules for New Patients
11.7.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)
11.8 Tandem Diabetes Care
11.9 USA (By States) - Diabetes Supplies, Insulin Pump & Pump Supplies Reimbursement Policies by State-Sponsored Health Program
11.9.1 California
11.9.2 People Covered by Insurance Mandates
11.9.3 Equipment and Supplies
11.9.4 Services
11.9.5 Delaware
11.9.6 Florida
11.9.7 Massachusetts
11.9.8 Michigan
11.9.9 Montana
11.9.10 Nebraska
11.9.11 New Jersey
11.9.12 New York
11.9.13 Oklahoma
11.9.14 Rhode Island
11.9.15 South Dakota
11.10 Tennessee
11.11 Texas
11.12 Washington
11.13 Top Private Insurer - Reimbursement Policy of Insulin Pump
11.13.1 Blue Cross and Blue Shield
11.13.2 Insulin Pump Reimbursement
11.14 Aetna
11.14.1 Insulin Pump Reimbursement
11.15 Cigna
11.15.1 Insulin Pump Coverage Policy
11.16 United Healthcare
11.16.1 Insulin Pump Reimbursement Policy
12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis
12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
12.1.3 Revenue
12.2 Eli Lilly
12.3 Artsana S.p.A.
12.4 BD
12.5 Novo Nordisk A/S
12.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.
12.7 Ypsomed AG
13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis
13.1 Medtronic
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Insulin Pump - Product Details
13.1.3 Revenue
13.1.4 Insulin Pump - Latest Development & Trends
13.2 Insulet Corporation
14. SMBG - Company Analysis
14.1 LifeScan Inc.
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 LifeScan SMBG Revenue & Forecast
14.2 Abbott Laboratories
15. CGM - Company Analysis
15.1 Dexcom Inc.
15.1.2 Recent Development
15.1.3 Revenue & Forecast
15.2 Abbott Laboratories
15.3 Roche
