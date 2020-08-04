United States Diabetes Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Diabetes Market, by Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the U.S. Insulin Delivery Devices Market.



Diabetes is rising at an alarming rate in the United States



Between the year 2000 and 2019, the number of people living with diabetes tripled and the number of new cases annually (incidence) doubled in the United States. The United States represents the third-largest diabetes patient pool owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising obesity levels in 2018.



The United States Diabetes Market is expected to reach US$ 26.28 billion by the year 2025



The use of continuous glucose monitoring systems and continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion has gained full acceptance in diabetes care. These devices have demonstrated to be clinically valuable, reducing risks of hypoglycemia and improving glycemic control in ambulatory patients with type 1 diabetes & type 2 diabetes.



Because of this tremendous improvement in the number of patients, especially that requiring insulin therapy, the cost of healthcare-related to diabetes and its complications is ever increasing. The market of Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device and Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device are growing due to the rise in numbers of diabetic patients in the United States.



The increasing diabetes prevalence has led the U.S. Government to launch diabetes to raise awareness and prevention programs about its symptoms and encourage healthier lifestyle behaviour amongst the citizens. In 2019, Abbott Laboratories planned to ramp up manufacturing capacity for its lower-cost continuous glucose monitor (CGM) device in the next few years, targeting to reach millions of more patients worldwide, According to Reuters. In March 2018, Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Toujeo Max SoloStar.



Company Analysis



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Artsana S.p.A.

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

Medtronic

Insulet Corporation

LifeScan Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in An Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes in Various Age Groups

4.1.3 Rising Government Funding for Diabetes Management

4.1.4 Benefits of Insulin Pump Over Multiple Daily Injection

4.1.5 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Insulin Infusion Devices

4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem

4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies

4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump

4.2.6 Adherence



5. United States Diabetes Market



6. United States Diabetes Population & Forecast

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes

6.3 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast



7. Market Share Analysis - United States Diabetic

7.1 By Types



8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Market & Users

8.1 CGM Market by Components

8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market

8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market

8.2 CGM User

8.3 Reimbursement Policies of CGM Devices in United States



9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - United States Market & Users

9.1 Market

9.2 Test Strips Market

9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

9.4 Meter Market and Forecast

9.5 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users

9.6 Reimbursement Policies of Blood Glucose Devices in United States



10. Insulin Pen - United States Market & User

10.1 Insulin Pen User

10.2 Insulin Pen Market

10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market

10.4 Reimbursement Policies of Insulin Pen in United States



11. Insulin Pump - United States Market & Users

11.1 Insulin Pump Market for Type 1 Diabetes

11.2 Insulin Pump Market for Type 2 Diabetes

11.3 Insulin Pump User

11.3.1 Insulin Pump User & Forecast

11.3.2 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)

11.4 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in United States

11.4.1 Animas Vibe

11.4.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite

11.4.3 Insulet OmniPod

11.4.4 Tandem t: slim

11.4.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo

11.5 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care

11.5.1 Medtronic

11.6 Insulet Corporation

11.6.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation

11.7 Animas Corporation

11.7.1 Training Modules for New Patients

11.7.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)

11.8 Tandem Diabetes Care

11.9 USA (By States) - Diabetes Supplies, Insulin Pump & Pump Supplies Reimbursement Policies by State-Sponsored Health Program

11.9.1 California

11.9.2 People Covered by Insurance Mandates

11.9.3 Equipment and Supplies

11.9.4 Services

11.9.5 Delaware

11.9.6 Florida

11.9.7 Massachusetts

11.9.8 Michigan

11.9.9 Montana

11.9.10 Nebraska

11.9.11 New Jersey

11.9.12 New York

11.9.13 Oklahoma

11.9.14 Rhode Island

11.9.15 South Dakota

11.10 Tennessee

11.11 Texas

11.12 Washington

11.13 Top Private Insurer - Reimbursement Policy of Insulin Pump

11.13.1 Blue Cross and Blue Shield

11.13.2 Insulin Pump Reimbursement

11.14 Aetna

11.14.1 Insulin Pump Reimbursement

11.15 Cigna

11.15.1 Insulin Pump Coverage Policy

11.16 United Healthcare

11.16.1 Insulin Pump Reimbursement Policy



12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis

12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 Eli Lilly

12.3 Artsana S.p.A.

12.4 BD

12.5 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.

12.7 Ypsomed AG



13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis

13.1 Medtronic

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Insulin Pump - Product Details

13.1.3 Revenue

13.1.4 Insulin Pump - Latest Development & Trends

13.2 Insulet Corporation



14. SMBG - Company Analysis

14.1 LifeScan Inc.

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 LifeScan SMBG Revenue & Forecast

14.2 Abbott Laboratories



15. CGM - Company Analysis

15.1 Dexcom Inc.

15.1.2 Recent Development

15.1.3 Revenue & Forecast

15.2 Abbott Laboratories

15.3 Roche



