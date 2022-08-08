United States Department of Defense Transport Aircraft Modernization Report 2022: Programs Listed from the FY 2023 DoD Budget Request, While Contract Activity is for 2021 and 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Department of Defense Transport Aircraft Modernization Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the budget spending and contracts of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) transport aircraft modernization space. The DoD deploys many transport aircraft to move troops and cargo and perform aerial refueling. Continuous modernization is necessary to ensure all aircraft are mission-ready and maximize operational effectiveness.



Much of the DoD transport aircraft inventory comprises older airframes that require extensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul to remain at peak effectiveness. These aircraft and newer-build airframes continue to receive improved avionics, engines, and sensors.



The study covers research, development, test, evaluation, procurement, and operations and maintenance activities in the space, with the base year as 2021.

The programs listed are from the FY 2023 DoD budget request, while contract activity is for 2021 and 2022. The DoD transport aircraft budget request includes the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and joint service spending.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense Transport Aircraft Modernization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Type

2023 Representative Programs

Representative Contracts

Representative Industry Participants

C-2

C-5

C-17

C-21

C-32

C-37

C-40

C-130

C-135

KC-10

KC-46

VC-25

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul

Growth Opportunity 2: System Upgrades

Growth Opportunity 3: Research and Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94pzvc

Story continues

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



