United States Dental Equipment Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Dental Equipment Market By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others) By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States dental equipment market is anticipated to show robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly degrading dental health among the population and the rising number of geriatric populations.

Moreover, increasing oral diseases, like bleeding gums, rotting teeth, weak gums, and bad mouth breathing have concerned the population toward oral health. Dental equipment includes the tools to examine, manipulate, treat, and restore any oral ailments. Also, evolving medical tourism in the country for advanced and efficient dental treatment is actively supporting the growth of the United States dental equipment market in the upcoming five years.

Furthermore, the advertisements, aggressive campaigning by the market players along with government initiatives to create general awareness among the population regarding oral health and the need for oral care are also anticipated to support the growth of the United States dental equipment market in the next five years.



Dental equipment is medical instruments that are used to diagnose and treat dental conditions. The equipment is non-disposable items like dental patient chairs, operatory cabinetry, delivery systems, dental operatory lights, x-ray imaging equipment, sterilization equipment, handpieces, and utility equipment. These instruments help provide the best dental patient care through efficient diagnosis and effective treatment.



The United States dental equipment market is segmented by type, application, end-user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is further bifurcated into orthodontic, endodontic, periodontic, and prosthodontics. Prosthodontics is a branch of dentistry that deals with the replacement of missing teeth and associated soft and hard tissues by prostheses which may be fixed or removable or may be supported and retained by implants.

The prosthodontics application is anticipated to hold the larger revenue shares of the market on the account of a surge in the demand for dental prostheses, and dental corrections, moreover the surge in demand is due to increasing attention being given to appearance by people, compelling them to go for prostheses, and technological innovations and product launches would drive the market growth in the next five years.



A partial list of market players in the United States dental equipment market includes A-dec Inc., AMD Lasers, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Patterson Companies Inc., Henry Schein Inc., among others. These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players.

With the advancement of technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of technologically advanced medical devices would support market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.

New market players may focus on research and development to provide devices that satisfy consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



The objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the United States dental equipment market from 2017 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States dental equipment market from 2021 to 2027 and the growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United States dental equipment market based on type, application, end-user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States dental equipment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States dental equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States dental equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States dental equipment market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States dental equipment market.

Report Scope:



United States Dental Equipment Market, By Type:

Dental Radiology Equipment

Extraoral Radiology Equipment

Intraoral Radiology Equipment

Others

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

All Tissue Lasers

Soft Tissue Lasers

General Equipment

Dental Chairs

Dental Light Curing Equipment

Dental Handpieces

Casting Machine

Instrument Delivery Systems

CAD/CAM Systems

Others

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Air Purification & Filters

Sterilizers

Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

Others

United States Dental Equipment Market, By Application:

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontic

Prosthodontic

United States Dental Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

United States Dental Equipment Market, By Region:

South West

Mid-West

North East

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States dental equipment market.

A-dec Inc.

AMD Lasers, Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

M Company

Patterson Companies Inc.

Henry Schein Inc

